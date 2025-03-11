BYU Football Freshmen 2025: Top 3 breakout players to watch out for ft. Sione Moa 

A snowy Friday in Provo forced the BYU Cougars indoors for Spring Practice, but the bigger news came from coach Kalani Sitake, who all but confirmed that wide receiver Darius Lassiter is unlikely to return for the 2025 season, per BYU Daily Universe.

Lassiter had appealed to the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility after Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia won a court case granting him an additional season due to his junior college experience. That ruling sparked hope among BYU fans that Lassiter might receive the same treatment, but his chances appear slim.

While Lassiter’s return seems unlikely, BYU still has a talented freshman class poised to make an impact next season.

3 BYU Cougars freshmen to watch out for in 2025

#1. Sione Moa, Running Back

Sione Moa made an instant impact as a true freshman in 2024, stepping up when injuries sidelined LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati early in the season.

He flashed his physical running style, averaging 4.4 yards per carry after contact and forcing 11 missed tackles on 21 attempts. His 21-yard touchdown run against Kansas State, where he broke six tackles, proved his game-changing skills.

With Ropati set to graduate (unless he utilizes additional JUCO eligibility), Moa is in prime position to claim the backup role behind Martin in 2025. A strong season from Moa could give BYU a formidable one-two punch in the backfield.

#2. Faletau Satuala, Safety

One of the most promising young defenders on BYU’s roster, Faletau Satuala saw action in 119 defensive snaps as a true freshman in 2024, impressive considering he joined the program just before fall camp. Despite competing in a deep safety group, Satuala carved out playing time, signaling his potential.

With starting safety Crew Wakley entering the transfer portal, Satuala has a clear path to a bigger role. His athleticism and instincts fit well in Jay Hill’s defensive scheme.

A full offseason of development could see him emerge as a key rotational piece or even a starter in 2025. Satuala could become a cornerstone of BYU’s secondary as the Cougars aim to maintain their top-ranked Big 12 defense.

#3. Jonathan Kabeya, Cornerback

A quiet standout as a true freshman, Jonathan Kabeya played 60 snaps in 2024 and positioned himself as a contender for a starting cornerback role in 2025. With Marque Collins and Jakob Robinson likely heading to the NFL, BYU will need fresh talent in the secondary, and Kabeya’s early experience gives him a head start.

Playing under cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford, who has a history of developing talent, Kabeya has the tools to break out.

With only Evan Johnson returning as an experienced corner, Kabeya has a prime opportunity to seize a starting role and prove he can hold his own against Big 12 receivers.

How do you think the BYU Cougars will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

