  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Cade Klubnik's lack of "aura of a star" leads to doubts from CFB insider

Cade Klubnik's lack of "aura of a star" leads to doubts from CFB insider

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Apr 09, 2025 22:49 GMT
Syndication: The Anderson Independent Mail - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Anderson Independent Mail - Source: Imagn

College football insider Ari Wasserman doesn't believe Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has "star aura." This is noticeable when Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence came before him.

Ad

On "Andy & Ari On3," Wasserman said that he doesn't see Klubnik as being the face of college football (Timestamp: 22:30):

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Cade Klubnik is a very, very good quarterback. I'm just not 100% of the way there of he's the face of our sport. I don't know. There's just something – maybe it's because he wasn't excellent or aura of a star right out of the gate. Maybe I'm just having a hard time catching up.
"I have him in the top five, which means I have a lot of respect for him and what I expect from Clemson this year. This is the first time in four years that I've actually thought that Clemson might be good enough to win the national title in August or April or whatever offseason month you want to choose.
Ad
"I'm high on him, I don't know if I'm on board with face melting off while watching him yet."

Klubnik heads into his senior year with Clemson after a junior campaign in which he passed for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Clemson, eliminated in the first round of the College Football Playoff by the Texas Longhorns, finished 10-4 and ranked 12th.

Can Cade Klubnik lead Clemson back to a national title win?

Syndication: The Anderson Independent Mail - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Anderson Independent Mail - Source: Imagn

Clemson hasn't won a national championship since 2018, when Trevor Lawrence was at the helm. The Tigers are hoping that Cade Klubnik can be their next great quarterback to take the program back to a national title. If so, he'll have to do so in an ACC that features other top programs such as SMU, Miami and Syracuse, all of which are also coming off great 2024 seasons.

Heading into his senior season, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback out of Austin, Texas, is hoping that he can join an elite group of names who have helped the Tigers achieve college football's ultimate achievement. That journey begins when Clemson takes on LSU to open up the season on Aug. 30.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी