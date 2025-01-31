Cade Klubnik voices ambitions he desires to fullfill in last year at Celmson

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik is determined to leave a lasting impact in his final season with the Tigers. His goals are clear — be a great leader, inspire teammates, and win a national championship.

Speaking with ESPN’s Field Yates, Klubnik emphasized his commitment to Clemson’s legacy:

“I want to leave Clemson better than I found it,” Klubnik said (Timestamp: 27:00). “It’s a tough place to do that because of how amazing it is here. ... Whether it’s this year or five years from now, they can look back on how I live my life."

“I want to go be a great leader, and go lead these guys in a really special way,” he added. “But at the end of the day, you know I want to go have a great year, next year, and go win a national championship.”

Klubnik’s 2024 season showcased his growth. He threw for 3,649 yards and 36 touchdowns, leading Clemson to a 10-4 record and an ACC Championship win over SMU. Though the Tigers fell to Texas in the College Football Playoff, Klubnik put up 336 yards and three touchdowns against a strong Longhorns defense.

Instead of declaring for the NFL draft, Klubnik chose to return, believing he had unfinished business. With another season under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, he aims to take his game to the next level. His standout performances even sparked Heisman Trophy buzz, proving he has the potential to finish his Clemson career on a high note.

Cade Klubnik enjoy Clemson’s pregame ritual

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (Image Source: Imagn)

Cade Klubnik described the thrill of running down the hill before every Clemson game, noting that it’s more than just an adrenaline rush — it’s a moment to soak in the atmosphere.

“There’s nothing like running down The Hill into a sea of orange,” Klubnik said. “It’s one of those moments you don’t take for granted.”

Few traditions in college football are as iconic as Clemson’s pregame ritual. The Tigers’ bus circles Memorial Stadium before players touch Howard’s Rock and race down the hill into Death Valley. For players like Klubnik, this tradition adds to the unique excitement of playing at home.

