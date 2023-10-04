Cade McNamara's season came to an abrupt end on Saturday, September 30, as he and the Iowa Hawkeyes faced the Michigan State Spartans. The quarterback fell awkwardly on his knee after a scramble, in a non-contact play. He immediately retorted in pain and had to be helped off the field by the Hawkeyes trainer.

During the game, a 26-16 victory, he could be seen on the sidelines trying and failing to put some weight on his injured leg. He had been carrying a quad injury from the fall practice earlier this year.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has confirmed to the media that McNamara would lose the rest of the season with an ACL injury. An ACL injury is basically the tearing or sprain of the connecting tissue between the thigh bone and the shinbone.

Earlier in the week, 247 Sports reported that according to their sources, the injury appeared to be a season-ending one. After the game on Saturday, Ferentz said regarding the mood of the locker room:

"I mean, you can probably figure that one out yourself. It's not good, no player who gets injured is feeling too happy about things."

While Cade McNamara's year hadn't been the best so far, with only 505 passing yards through four games and less than a quarter, the player had a significant upgrade at quarterback for the school.

His head coach had nothing but kind words about him earlier this year. Ferentz said (via The Athletic):

“To me, he has a lot of the characteristics and qualities you’re looking for in a quarterback, you can see why he was successful where he was before. The fact that he’s been on the field and doing it … there’s something to be said for doing it. He’s got that on his resume. So he’s got a confidence that I think is earned. He’s helped bring that to our football team. He has a little edge to him, which is good."

Who's going to replace Cade McNamara?

Cade McNamara will be replaced by Deacon Hill, who stepped in after the former's injury on Saturday. He's a Wisconsin transfer who hasn't seen regular action since his junior year of high school. His senior season was cut short due to COVID-19 and he didn't feature for the Badgers.

He has 164 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception this year. The majority of those came against Michigan State this past weekend.