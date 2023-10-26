Cade McNamara injury update: Latest on Iowa QB after knee surgery

The 2023 college football season for Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara was cut short after a knee injury in a game against the Michigan State Spartans on September 30. In a non-contact play, the player took an awkward fall on his knee and had to be assisted off the field.

Iowa won the game 26-16 but McNamara, who was on the sidelines, was seen struggling to put weight on his injured leg. He had also been dealing with a quad injury from fall practice earlier in the year.

Head coach, Kirk Ferentz, confirmed the seriousness of the injury, stating that McNamara would miss the remainder of the season due to an ACL injury. This has proved to be a significant setback for the team, as he had been a key player in their offense.

Latest on Cade Mcnamara injury

However, there's hope on the horizon. Cade McNamara took to social media on October 25 to announce that he plans to return to the program for the 2024 season.

"I had a vision when I decide to come to Iowa and that vision remains the same. There is still a lot I want to accomplish in the Black and Gold and look forward to bringing it to life in the 2024 season."

In 2024, the QB will be entering his sixth year of college football. He retains his eligibility due to redshirting as a true freshman at Michigan in 2019, and the COVID-affected 2020 season does not count towards eligibility.

The Hawkeyes and their fans will be looking forward to his return and the impact he can make in the future.

Kirk Ferentz can't believe Gophers loss

Kirk Ferentz, the head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes, wasted no time in expressing his frustration after Iowa’s 12-10 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2, 2-2 Big Ten). He was not happy with the controversial penalty that nullified Cooper DeJean's 54-yard punt return touchdown.

Ferentz didn't hold back, saying:

"If the Big Ten deems it necessary to fine me, hopefully, they will find it in their hearts to send it to a good cause — like the (University of Iowa) children’s hospital."

Ferentz is the longest-tenured coach when it comes to Big Ten. He initially thought the officials' review of DeJean stepping out of bounds was reasonable. However, he expressed his dissatisfaction, stating:

"But then somehow we went from there to a whole series of topics. It’s really hard to accept the explanation that we got. It’s really hard to accept the explanation that we got."

The game was significant for Minnesota as they won at Iowa for the first time since 1999, breaking an eight-game losing streak in the series. The Gophers held the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) to just 12 yards in the second half, securing their 12-10 victory.