Cal GM Ron Rivera shuts down concerns around critical gap created by spring transfer portal

Ron Rivera doesn't want California Golden Bears fans to worry after four running backs left the roster for the spring transfer portal. Riveria joined Cal on March 20 to become their new general manager and aims to help the team compete against the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Running backs Kadarius Calloway, Jaivian Thomas, Byron Cardwell, and Justin Williams-Thomas have left the Golden Bears for the spring transfer portal.

In a press conference on Monday, Riveria shared that he anticipated the roster change and that Cal has a plan for acquiring new stars.

"It was something that was anticipated," Rivera said. "You know, if there is one guy that we wish didn't go in? Yeah. Yeah, there's at least one that we wish didn't go in, but for the most part, when you look at what we're doing, we have a plan and we've went out and we identified a number of guys that we like."

Rivera added that he has a plan in place, shutting down any concerns on how they are going to fill the gap of their roster.

"So, are we concerned? Yes, because we have to bring those guys in," Rivera added. "So, we've got a plan of action, and we're working that plan right now. We've reached out to several of these students and believe these are the kind of guys that fit into our system and think they're going to have success for us. So, that's something that we feel positive about."

Ron Rivera assures fans that Golden Bears will not be affected by the spring transfer portal

Ron Rivera also pointed out that other teams have lost players due to the spring transfer portal. The general manager said it wouldn't affect them, and he was hired to ensure the Golden Bears have a plan to address roster concerns.

"We're not the only team to have guys go in, okay? Let's understand that," Rivera said. "It's very important that everybody thinks and realizes that it's not the end of the world either. We have a plan of action. That's why I'm here is to help make sure that we can get through these plans of actions. Do what we need to do."

Rivera shared that the team plans to use donor and alumni engagement to help retain players in the future.

