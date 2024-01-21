Caleb Downs 40 time: How fast is former Alabama DB?

Star safety Caleb Downs, the No. 8 recruit in the country and No. 1 player in the transfer portal, picked Ohio State as his new home on Friday. After a fantastic freshman year at Alabama, where he won Freshman of the Year awards and even made the All-SEC team, Downs is ready for a new challenge.

Turns out, his dad, Gary, agrees that the Buckeyes are close to a national title under coach Ryan Day, and that's a future the whole family loves. Downs made 107 tackles in the Southeastern Conference last season. But let's be real, how fast is he?

Caleb Downs 40-yard dash time

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Caleb Downs, a former Alabama defensive back, is a speedster with a 40-yard dash time of Low: 4.38, 40-yard time: 4.49, and 40-yard High: 4.56. Downs is 6 feet tall and weighs 203 pounds.

As a five-star true freshman at Alabama, Downs was a defensive powerhouse with 70 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions and three pass deflections 23. He was named SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2023.

Downs’ impressive performance made him the top player in the NCAA transfer portal, and he has now committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Caleb Downs transfer portal

After Crimson Tide's recent coaching change, Downs declared his intention to join the portal via social media. Following Nick Saban's retirement, the hiring of Kalen DeBoer reportedly prompted this move.

Ohio State coaches visited Downs, and now, the Buckeyes are celebrating securing the talented player from Alabama. This commitment marks a significant recruiting triumph for Ohio State, possibly the greatest during Ryan Day's tenure.

Downs, a standout freshman, led Alabama in tackles, earning impressive accolades and establishing himself as a prolific force in the SEC. His dynamic play included forcing turnovers and even scoring a touchdown on a punt return.

Caleb Downs' father on why Ohio State stood out as the perfect choice

Securing a commitment from former five-star defensive back Downs on Friday, the Buckeyes' defense is poised for historic greatness in 2024. Caleb’s father, Gary, expressed confidence in the Buckeyes last week.

"You look at Ohio State, Jim Knowles comes in, solidifies the defense and becomes a top-five defense," Gary said. "You see what he implemented, the success and defense backs coach Tim Walton, the familiarity there.

"Ryan Day, what he’s done. Look at that program, they’re right there."

After solidifying its defense and making coaching additions, Ohio State appears primed for a run to the national championship in 2024. Could this be the year the Buckeyes reclaim the title?

Also Read: "There are so many factors": Caleb Downs' father explains the Alabama DB's decision to enter the transfer portal