"Caleb Williams 2.0" - CFB fans react as crowd gathers to take a peek at Shedeur Sanders

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was one of the Buffaloes players invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis later this month although it is yet unconfirmed whether he will participate. In the meantime, the Buffs quarterback has been busy and attended the Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trailblazers NBA game earlier this week.

In a clip posted by a Colorado Buffaloes fan account on X, the quarterback's popularity was thrown into stark relief. The clip showed the QB walking out of a building into a crowd of fans who were trying to record the moment on their phones.

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the clip showing Sanders's popularity.

"Caleb Williams 2.0," one fan tweeted.

"I’m a BUFFS fan, but ridiculous fan behavior! lol," another fan tweeted.

"Cultural phenomenon," one fan tweeted.

Shedeur Sanders's lifestyle could be a concern for NFL franchise

On Friday, New York Post analyst Paul Schwartz revealed that the New York Giants who hold the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft had concerns about the spotlight that Shedeur Sanders is constantly under. The analyst also spoke about how the team was wary of his father, Coach Prime's potential influence.

“There is no doubt the Giants are intrigued with Shedeur Sanders,” Schwartz wrote. "There is a concern that Shedeur has been coached by his father since high school, and the Giants saw firsthand the video-centric, everything-gets-documented ecosystem created at Colorado and the spotlight that both father and son seem to crave.”

Shedeur Sanders had meetings with multiple NFL teams during the East-West Shrine Bowl in January. Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan praised him and addressed the issue of the spotlight that follows him.

"You can tell he's been raised right," Callahan said. "He's mature, he has a really poised way about him. You can tell he's been in the spotlight and knows how to handle it. I enjoyed talking to him. Even though Shedeur didn't throw today, I got a chance to talk to him for 15 minutes, and that's one touchpoint to probably what's going to be multiple."

There have been reports that have stated that Coach Prime could influence where the QB lands in the NFL. It remains to be seen how much influence Deion Sanders will have once his son starts playing in the league.

