"Caleb Williams has checked every box for the Bears": NFL analyst makes case for USC QB's landing spot in 2024 NFL draft

Former USC QB Caleb Williams is the projected No. 1 pick in this year's NFL draft. Despite opting out of the NFL Scouting Combine, the 22-year-old kept his draft stocks intact following his performance during USC's Pro Day.

According to NFL analyst Peter Schrager, Caleb Williams is still the favorite to go first overall to the Chicago Bears.

While making his case during a recent appearance on Colin Cowherd's 'The Herd' show, Schrager talked about how the Bears have already had two dinners with the former USC QB and how the team praised his reserved personality.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Bears have now had two dinners with Caleb Williams," Schrager said. "The Pro Day, which was a couple of weeks ago, they took him to a place called Bird Street in Los Angeles, which is a private members club. Just seeing how Caleb's comfort level was."

"And one thing that the Bears have told me in that interaction was that he moves quietly. He's not a look at me guy. If anything, he's kind of quiet and a little big more reserved than you would imagine from the Heisman trophy No.1 overall pick who made all this NIL money," he added.

Expand Tweet

Peter Schrager then doubled down on his statement, saying that if the Bears do not pick Caleb Williams as the No. 1 overall pick, then it would be an absolute shocker for him.

"Caleb Williams has checked every box for the Chicago Bears. And I would be beyond shocked if he is not the first overall pick," he said.

Williams initially began his journey with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2021. And after just one season, he transferred to play for the Trojans. During his two-year stint with USC, the 22-year-old recorded a total of 8,170 passing yards and 72 TD passes.

Also Read: "Will win by 5 points": Alabama football players drop early predictions for Nate Oats' squad as countdown for Final Four begins

Chris Broussard waters down the Caleb Williams hype train

While Williams continues to be a hyped QB prospect in this year's draft, Chris Broussard came forward with a bold take on how fans should set realistic expectations from the former USC QB.

During a recent appearance on 'First Things First', Broussard stated that while he holds Williams' skills in high regard, there is no "guarantee" in how a quarterback position plays out in the NFL.

"For two years now, he's been hyped," Broussard said. "I think it's too high. And I like Caleb, better than I like Bryce Young. ... I think he's got a chance. But the hype is too high. Have we not learned that there is no guarantee in the quarterback position?"

Expand Tweet

Do you think Caleb Williams will live up to the expectations set for him in the NFL? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Read More: WATCH: Shedeur Sanders comes up with surprise diamond gift for Colorado teammate ahead of 2024 spring games