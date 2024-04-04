Shedeur Sanders has been leading the Colorado Buffaloes since joining the team in December 2022. Being the head coach's son and the team quarterback means that he has been under intense scrutiny since day one. One of the criticisms coming his way has been about him being a rich kid who's always flashy.

Shedeur seemed to defy the ‘rich kid’ narrative about him with a surprise for his teammate. According to a video shared by the Buffaloes social media content creator Dalvin Truth, the QB gifted wide receiver Kaleb Mathis with a diamond chain. The video showed Mathis walking up to his quarterback to be surprised with the diamonds.

Here is the video showing Shedeur Sanders and the diamond chain gift he gave to his Colorado Buffaloes teammate Kaleb Mathis ahead of the upcoming spring games in Boulder.

“Shedeur Sanders blessed Kaleb Mathis with a new diamond chain,” Dalvin wrote while sharing the video on X.

Shedeur is known to be a huge fan of diamonds and bling and has shown off his possessions on a number of occasions. He even made a new celebration showing off his diamond studded watch when he helped the Buffaloes defeat the Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 6 of the 2023 season. The celebration went instantly viral and was picked up by several elite athletes after that.

The QB will need a lot of help to put up a performance better than last season. So keeping his outlets like Mathis and others happy might give him an edge over other signal callers he will be facing in his first season in the Big 12.

Fans back Shedeur Sanders' diamond gesture for Colorado teammate

The college football world loved Shedeur Sanders’ gesture toward his teammate Kaleb Mathis. Fans said that the QB is taking care of his little brother and showered their love for the duo. Here are a few reactions:

Recently, Shedeur added a new car to his already impressive collection. He bought the latest model of the Tesla Cyber Truck worth around $100,000.

It remains to be seen if he can back his blingy lifestyle with heroic performances for the team on the football field. Teammates like Mathis and his new look O-line would be there to help with the cause.

