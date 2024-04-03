“Let me hold a car my boy” - Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders has hilarious reaction to Shedeur Sanders’ latest purchase worth $100K

Coach Prime's QB son Shedeur Sanders recently added another beauty to his impressive car collection. The 22-year-old Colorado quarterback splashed out on adding the latest model of the Tesla Cybertruck called 'Cyberbeast' to his garage.

An Instagram page called OvertimeSZN shared a post about Shedeur's new purchase along with a brief video of him dancing in front of his new car.

His sister, Deiondra Sanders, took to the comments section to react to this purchase, stating that his younger brother is "just having his way".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"At this point my brother just having his way lol let me hold a car my boy," Deiondra wrote along with a few laughing and crying emojis.

Deiondra Sanders comments on Shedeur's new Cybertruck

Per Forbes, the Cyberbeast model of the Tesla Cybertruck is available in the market with a starting base price of $90k. But Shedeur's version is one of the latest models which costs approximately around $100,000.

In a recent video posted on 'Well Off Media's' YouTube, Shedeur Sanders also stated that his Cyberbeast is the first in the entire state of Colorado. The Buffs QB gave fans a sneak peek into the interior of the car.

Apart from this, Shedeur Sanders also owns two Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, a 2022 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and a Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Shedeur Sanders grinding it out even on vacation

Deion Sanders' son is poised to return as the starting QB of the Buffaloes in their upcoming journey in the Big 12 conference. After last year's 4-8 campaign, Shedeur is looking forward to redemption and has been putting in the work to develop his game.

Recently, he and his father along with his older brother Deion Sanders Jr. went on a short spring vacation to the Dominican Republic. Coach Prime shared a clip of his son continuing his practice as he prepares for his final season in the college football.

Do you think Shedeur Sanders will be in the 2024 Heisman conversation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.