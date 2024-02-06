Caleb Williams' potential reunion with Kliff Kingsbury gets big upvote from Lincoln Riley as former USC coach makes way to the NFL

Lincoln Riley, the head coach of USC, has expressed his support for the possibility of Caleb Williams reuniting with Kliff Kingsbury in the NFL. Williams is expected to be one of the top picks in this year's NFL draft.

After Kingsbury was announced as the new offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, Williams congratulated him on social media, referring to him as his "dawg."

The former USC QB took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday and wrote:

“My dawg congrats.”

Screenshot, via Instagram

Riley acknowledged that a lot can happen between now and the draft but would love to see them reunited in Washington.

Peter Schrager, a senior national writer for Fox Sports, reported that Riley spoke highly of their relationship during an interview on Good Morning Football.

"They have a great relationship,” Riley said. “It was awesome for Caleb to have Kliff ... In a perfect world would I love a reunion for them? That would be great. But we all know a lot would transpire between now and the draft."

As for the draft order, the Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick, while the Commanders hold the No. 2 overall pick. If the Bears choose Caleb Williams, the Commanders would need to negotiate a trade to secure him.

However, the Commanders' new head coach, Dan Quinn, and general manager, Adam Peters, may have differing plans for the team.

With only Super Bowl LVIII left to be played in the current NFL season, fans can only wait and wonder about potential reunions.

Caleb Williams' extraordinary mindset during his recruitment process

Quarterback Caleb Williams, #13

According to Riley, the University of Oklahoma's coaching staff was initially hesitant to award Williams a scholarship. However, Williams demonstrated his willingness to walk onto the team if required. A walk-on player is a student who joins a college sports team without a scholarship.

“At Oklahoma, there was a time in the beginning where we weren’t going to take him and he said, well fine coach, I’ll just walk on,” Riley said on the Pat McAfee Show. “That’s his mindset. Like it’s always about that next step.”

Caleb Williams eventually received a scholarship from Oklahoma and played under Coach Riley in 2021. Later, he joined USC, where QB won the Heisman Trophy in 2022. Following that, in the next season, he managed 30 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

The upcoming NFL draft, which will decide Williams' future, is scheduled to take place from April 25th to 27th in Detroit.

