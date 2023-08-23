Caleb Williams puts NFL dream on hold as USC QB hints at "in-the-moment decision" for the 2024 NFL draft

Caleb Williams is widely considered the best prospect for the 2024 NFL draft, but the USC star quarterback may not enter after all.

Williams is the reigning Heisman winner, and entering this year, he and USC have lofty expectations, given it's expected that it will be Williams' final year at college.

However, Williams told ESPN on Wednesday that he isn't for sure going to enter the 2024 NFL draft as many expect.

"That's for sure now going to be an in-the-moment decision at the end of the year," Williams said of the 2024 NFL draft. "It's my third year, and the dream and goal was to go three-and-out. Being around these guys and in college and enjoying it, we'll have to see at the end of this year."

If Caleb Williams doesn't enter the NFL draft, it would be a massive surprise and change the entire draft board. However, Williams says whoever gets the first overall pick won't have any implication on his decision to either enter the draft or go back to college.

"I don't think there'd be one specific thing to effect and detour that type of decision," Williams said. "It'd have to be a multitude of things to lead me to one side or the other."

If Williams does stay in college, it would be a big boost to USC, especially with the Trojans set to enter the Big Ten in 2024.

Caleb Williams' college stats

Caleb Williams started his career at Oklahoma and ended up getting starts as a freshman after Spencer Rattler had his struggles. At OU, he went 136-for-211 for 1912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Williams then transferred to USC to follow coach Lincoln Riley, and in his first year as a starting quarterback, he dominated. Williams went out and threw for 4537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 382 yards, showing that he can also use his legs if need be.

Entering the 2023 college football season, Williams is one of the favorites to win the Heisman.

