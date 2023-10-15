"Caleb Williams is a locker room cancer" - USC being handed a heavy loss against Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame receives severe backlash from CFB fans

USC quarterback Caleb Williams could not lead his team to victory over Notre Dame. After struggling against Arizona and winning the game after three overtimes last weekend, USC finally recorded their first loss of the season. Marcus Freeman and his Fighting Irish dominated at South Bend in what was a bad day for USC.

While the game itself proved to be a disappointment for USC fans, it was also the worst performance of Caleb Williams this season. He was sacked six times, while only managing to put up 199 passing yards and 1 TD pass. He also threw three interceptions in the first half and USC's offense lacked its normal potency.

The loss was felt bitterly by fans, who took to social media to criticize the team and Williams, who is expected to be the No.1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. After winning the Heisman last season, he is also expected to be at the forefront of winning it this campaign as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

One fan even went as far as to write:

"Caleb Williams is a locker room cancer. He thinks he's the sh*t. Reality check hit him hard today."

Expand Tweet

That wasn't all, and fans voiced their thoughts on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Notre Dame defense pressured Williams right from the start of the game. This led to him throwing his second INT of the season on his first drive of the night, which was a trailer of how things were going to unfold.

In the post-game press conference, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman praised the USC quarterback as one of the best he's seen in college football.

"He's one of the best college football players I've seen. All I kept telling the guys is, on this play, you have to attack. You cannot play passive, cannot play a three-man rush and let him go out and be the Heisman trophy winner. You have to attack."

Caleb Williams admits that he made mistakes against Notre Dame

In the post-game press conference, Caleb Williams took responsibility for the loss and also his performance on the field. He said that he's not had a game like that so far in his college football career, but at the same time, this is another opportunity to learn from his mistakes:

"I've made mistakes that I don't usually make. I've been in college for three years now and I don't think I've ever had a season or game or anything like that.

"But you know, games like this happens in careers. Like coach said, you got to get through it. You've got to keep fighting, you've got to be a leader."

Caleb Williams will look to bounce back and silence his critics in USC's upcoming game against Utah.

Also read : Why does Caleb Williams paint his nails? What we know about the USC QB