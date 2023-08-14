"Calling the doctor when you need a mortician": CFB insider clowns Pac-12's new hiring Oliver Luck to save the conference from collapse

The Pac-12 is actively exploring all means to ensure its survival in the college sports landscape. The remaining four teams in the league recently hired seasoned administrator and former West Virginia athletic director Oliver Luck to explore options for keeping the league alive.

However, the widespread feeling among college sports fans is that the conference won't survive. Many analysts within the landscape also hold this opinion, giving the Pac-12 a little chance. However, the conference leadership is not going to give up so soon.

In a recent tweet, college football insider Greg Swaim further reinstates that the Pac-12 will go into extinction in college sports. He believes the hiring of Oliver Luck will come as a futile effort from the conference, as it should be taking its last respect.

“The #Pac4 hiring Oliver Luck is like calling the doctor when you really need a mortician”

Will the Pac-12 survive?

This is the one question that is being asked everywhere in college sports. This Pac-12 has been around for more than 100 years, and it looks like the 2023-24 academic year might be its last after witnessing a mass exodus in recent weeks.

However, despite the chaotic situation, the four remaining teams in the league are not ready to give up on the conference's survival. With the Pac-12 remaining as their last lifeline in the Power Five, they are working closely to ensure the conference's safety.

There's an option of going on an expansion process, which will see the Pac-12 add at least four more teams to its fold before 2024. A merger with either the Mountain West Conference or the American Athletic Conference is also being considered in a bid toward survival.

Can a new Apple media deal help save the Pac-12?

Television money played a crucial role in the potential fall of the Pac-12. The conference witnessed a mass exodus of its members after a new media deal from Apple, which will earn each school $25 million, was considered not lucrative enough.

However, Apple could still play a vital role in ensuring the conference's survival. A retained interest in the league's television broadcast rights will help facilitate expansion. The league will become attractive to Group of Five teams with a suitable media deal.

The Pac-12 faces an uncertain future in the world of college sports. However, if the right things come into place, the future of the conference can be salvaged. All eyes will be on the league in the coming weeks as it bids to stay alive.