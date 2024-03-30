"Calvin Johnson was better than you in college": Former SB champ fires shots at Marvin Harrison Jr. for skipping NFL Combine and Pro Day

Former NFL wide receiver James Jones didn't hold back on his criticism of Marvin Harrison Jr., who opted to skip both the NFL Combine and Ohio State's Pro Day. Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports Radio, Jones questioned Harrison's decision, emphasizing the importance of showcasing competitive spirit:

"Turn the tape on," Jones began. "Calvin Johnson was like that. And if we really keeping it a hundred, Calvin Johnson was better than you in college. Calvin Johnson had a pro day."

Jones continued, highlighting the significance of events such as Pro Day in demonstrating competitiveness to scouts:

"It's a lot of dudes that have your talent, if not better talent, that still did the pro day to show these scouts that what y'all see on film, that ain't nothing."

Expressing his disappointment in the trend of players opting out of such events, Jones emphasized the competitive drive he believes should motivate athletes:

"Where's the competitive nature? Like if I would have seen Malik Neighbors the way Malik Neighbors' pro day was, I'm calling my agent... I'm finna show these dudes that Malik Neighbors ain't got nothing on me."

He urged Harrison to display his competitive nature despite his status as a highly regarded receiver. While acknowledging Harrison's talent, James Jones stressed the importance of demonstrating competitive spirit to scouts and potential teams:

"I understand like I say you are a really good receiver You're probably gonna be the first receiver off the board But show us that you got a little competitive nature"

Marvin Harrison Jr. carving his path in NFL draft 2024

Marvin Harrison Jr., son of the legendary Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison despite not garnering the same level of attention as top quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, has captured the interest of many scouts and analysts as the top wide receiver prospect of his class.

During a recent segment on The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee discussed Harrison Jr.'s draft strategy, particularly his decision not to participate in traditional combine drills. McAfee highlighted that Harrison Jr. prioritized football-specific drills over the standardized tests typically seen at the NFL Combine.

McAfee remarked on the significance of Harrison Jr.'s family legacy, stating:

“His dad obviously Hall of Famer at the same exact position. He has uncles around, you know football, that are all Hall of Famers. It’s like everything about him screams. This guy’s going to have at least a 10-year career because he lives it right.”

McAfee emphasized the consensus that Harrison Jr.'s background and dedication to the sport make him a strong candidate for a successful NFL career. As scouts and analysts eagerly await the 2024 NFL Draft, Marvin Harrison Jr. stands out as a prospect.