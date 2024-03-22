"That's what's wrong with our game today": Former Super Bowl champ James Jones highlights drawbacks of modern day NIL & transfer portal rules

When former Super Bowl XLV champ James Jones was in college, the whole Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) scenario, including the transfer portal, was different than what it is today. After the change in NIL policy in 2021, college athletes are now allowed to monetize and earn money through various deals, which also affects the transfer portal.

But Jones, who played for the San Jose State Spartans during his collegiate career, believes that there are certain drawbacks associated with the modern-day NIL and transfer portal rules.

During a recent appearance on 'Speak' on FS1, the former wide receiver was discussing the recent comments made by Deion Sanders on Caleb Williams playing in cold weather.

Coach Prime said that since Williams belongs from a warm region, he will have trouble adjusting to a cold climate like Chicago if he is drafted No.1 overall by the Bears. While referring to Coach Prime's remarks, the former Super Bowl champ said:

"I think that's what wrong with our game today. Right? There's a lot of people that's soft. It's a lot of people that's soft. The NIL deals is making players soft. You can transfer if things get hard, a lot of stuff that's going on nowadays right?" (1:04)

Jones then went on to state that whatever circumstance arises, an NFL player should be ready to play in the gridiron regardless. The 39-year-old then gave his own example talking about his upbringing in California and playing for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL.

"At the end of the day, you have to go out there and you have a job to do," Jones said. "I don't care how cold it is. I was a young kid from California went to San Jose State. They said my name to Green Bay. I done play in the negative 20, negative 30 whatever it is. You have to have to go out there and play. That is what it is."

"These kids spent their whole life working to get to the National Football League. Now we worrying about where we gonna play? I don't care where I go just let me go fulfil my dream," Jones added.

James Jones' college career

Coming out of Gunderson High School, James Jones played his freshman year for San Jose State in 2003. In his debut campaign, the former WR played in nine games and recorded just eight receiving yards.

In the next two seasons, he played 11 games each, recording 317 yards and one touchdown as a sophomore and 278 yards and one touchdown as a junior.

Jones had the best season of his collegiate career in 2007, when he went on to record 893 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games.

His five-season stint with the Spartans came to an end with a total of 1,496 yards and 12 touchdowns. Jones was then drafted No. 78 overall by the Packers in the 2007 NFL draft.

