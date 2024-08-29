Cam Newton highlights one person CeeDee Lamb should thank after $136,000,000 Cowboys deal

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton thinks CeeDee Lamb should thank Justin Jefferson for getting his new deal. Ahead of the start of the 2024 NFL season, Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $136 million deal with $100 million guaranteed. This contract made Lamb the second-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL after Jefferson.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver signed his extension earlier this season, and Newton says Lamb needs to thank him for his contact.

"Justin Jefferson, that's just how it works," Newton said on his 4th & 1 Show.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Newton makes a fair point, as Jefferson reset the receiver market, so Lamb had a rough idea of what he would get.

Lamb is one of the top receivers in the NFL and last season, he recorded 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb is confident in his ability ahead of Week 1

Although CeeDee Lamb got the contract extension, he did hold out for training camp and the preseason games. With much time in practice, Lamb is confident he won't be a step behind going into Week 1.

"Quite honestly, I don't think it's going to be a step behind at all," said Lamb, via NFL.com. "I'm ready, I'm prepared for these moments, I've played this game my whole life."

Lamb wishes he had a camp but knows he has done everything right to make sure he is ready to go for Week 1. But he is more happy that he finally got the deal done.

"I can't really put it into words, but I'm grateful to be here every moment of the day," he said. "This whole process, it was very crazy for me as we all know, very bittersweet. Obviously thanking God every morning for getting the chance to do what I do, but yeah man, it was surreal. Loved it, here we are."

Lamb was selected 17th overall by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL draft out of Oklahoma. He has gone over 1,000 receiving yards in his last three seasons and is one of the top receivers in the NFL.

The Cowboys will open its Week 1 season on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.