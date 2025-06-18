Cam Newton launches "Hell Week" to young football talents with insane workout regime at gym, shares clip on IG

Cam Newton's C1N 7v7 program, founded in 2011, develops athletes ages 12 to 18 through elite competition, skill training and mentorship. Newton, a former NFL MVP, regularly coaches at practices and games. The program emphasizes leadership, discipline, and exposure to college recruiters. Its alumni include Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
the former Florida quarterback shared a video on Tuesday of his intense “Hell Week” workouts with young football players. The post, captioned:
“Could You Survive CAM Hell Week”, was shared by Cam Newton 7V7 on Instagram.
In the clip, Newton challenges the athletes' effort and mentality, asking, “You think we just call it hell week just to call it hell week?” He criticizes their approach:
“Silver spoon because you’re doing ordinary work expecting extraordinary results,” and instructs one player to “slow down.”
He defines the drill as “ordinary work expecting extraordinary results” and calls it “normalized work.”
The post also promoted an upcoming event:
“PRESEASON FOOTBALL 25: ROAD TO BLESS THE BABIES Bowl,” with “29 Days Left.”
This month, top high school football talent gathered at Memorial Stadium for the annual Battle at the Boneyard 7-on-7 tournament. The event, held on a Division I field, drew teams from across the country, including South Dakota.
According to Nebraska TV, the tournament, free to the public, allowed spectators to watch standout high school athletes. Coaches like Jason Batter of Spirit Elite-Omaha valued the opportunity for players and staff.
Newton participated in the tournament with his team and offered advice to players throughout the weekend.
The Athletic named Cam Newton the best college football player of the 2000s
Bruce Feldman of The Athletic named Cam Newton the best college football player of the 2000s in a recent ranking. Newton played one season at Auburn after transferring from Blinn College, leading the Tigers to a 14-0 record and a national championship. He passed for 2,908 yards and 30 touchdowns and rushed for 1,473 yards and 20 scores.
Newton won the 2010 Heisman Trophy and was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL draft. Few of his Auburn teammates were drafted. Christian McCaffrey (No. 17) and Julius Peppers (No. 19) also made Feldman’s list.
