"Have you heard of Terrell Owens?" - Cam Newton calls out Cam Skattebo for failing to recognize Lions iconic WR Calvin Johnson

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton expressed his frustration at the next generation of players, including Cam Skattebo. Newton criticized young athletes for spending more time gaming than learning the history of the league they’re trying to succeed in.

His comments on his "4th&1" podcast were sparked by a recent viral moment involving the New York Giants rookie. He failed to recognize Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson during an appearance on St. Brown Bros. podcast.

In response to which, Newton put forward his opinion about Cam and other Gen-Z athletes having half-hearted knowledge about NFL legends.

"They not fans of the game," the former four-time NFL MVP said. [1:00] These kids— they playing video games all day. Have you ever heard of Chad Ochocinco? Have you heard of Terrell Owens? Have you heard of Steve Smith? Have you heard of Prime Time?

He continued:

"They’re looking at everything on YouTube. And granted, to Cam Skattebo’s defense, a lot of what he sees has been on probably YouTube. And he plays a sport that’s a mass sport."

Newton, who won league MVP in 2015 and led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance, emphasized the importance of learning from the game’s past. He referenced players like Chad Ochocinco, Terrell Owens, Deion Sanders and Steve Smith.

Cam Newton demands hour-long study sessions for young players after Cam Skattebo's mishap

In response to what he sees as a growing trend, Cam Newton said he instituted a mandatory study rule for his children.

"I got a new rule for my boys. Look, you gotta dedicate 30 minutes or an hour to studying the sport that you want to play," Newton said on Sunday, via "4th&1."

The rookie at the center of the controversy, Cam Skattebo, found himself trending for all the wrong reasons. During a May 28 appearance on the "St. Brown Bros." podcast, Skattebo was shown a photo of Calvin Johnson but couldn’t identify the Lions legend. Only after receiving clues about Johnson’s Detroit career did he make the connection.

"I thought he had a little bit more chocolate to him," Skattebo said.

Skattebo’s struggles didn’t end there. On a later episode with Barstool Sports, he was stumped again, failing to name Brett Favre and Marques Colston, while correctly identifying Kam Chancellor. It drew criticism from fans and analysts alike.

Cam Skattebo enters the NFL with a reputation for being a hard-nosed player. A former Arizona State standout, he rushed for over 1,700 yards and scored 21 touchdowns in his final college season. Giants coach Brian Daboll praised his physicality after the draft, calling him “tough as nails.”

The fourth-round pick is expected to compete for carries behind Tyrone Tracy Jr., who was one of the most productive rookie backs in 2024. Skattebo’s power complements Tracy’s speed, giving the Giants a potential thunder-and-lightning duo in the backfield.

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

