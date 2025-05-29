"I was cooked": Cam Skattebo reveals despite his major predraft mistake Giants signed RB

Cam Skattebo didn't think he would be selected by the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Giants selected Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft to add some depth to the running back room. However, at his Top 30 visit with the Giants, Skattebo revealed he was actually late to the visit which he thought ended any chances of him being selected by the Giants.

"I never thought it was gonna be New York," Skattebo said on St. Brown podcast (2:10). "But, you know, because I was actually late to the first meeting ever on my 30 visit, I was late to the I was late to the bus pickup. Five minutes late the bus pickup. So, wow, I thought I was cooked there. I thought I was like, alright, here this, this is already bad, you know.

"And then, you know, getting a call on draft night. It's like, Hey, you're gonna be New York Giant. I'm like, holy cow, you know. And then they called my FaceTime. And I'm like, I'll never be late again, I promise. So the one team that I did anything wrong drafted me."

Skattebo now plans to be early to every practice and meeting as he wants to show the Giants made the right selection by picking him in the fourth round, as he had thought he would get picked on Day 2.

Skattebo was a star running back at Arizona State last season, helping them win the Big 12 and make the college football playoff.

He rushed for 1,711 yards on 293 carries, while rushing for 21 touchdowns and also recording 605 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Cam Skattebo is willing to do whatever it takes to stay in NFL

Cam Skattebo joins a New York Giants running back room that is led by Tyrone Tracy Jr., while also featuring Devin Singletary, Eric Gray, and Dante Miller.

Skattebo seems likely to be the Giants' third-string running back, as he says he will do whatever the team needs so he can stick in the NFL.

"This past year I didn't do it a ton," Skattebo said, via NFL.com. "I more so hit people or attacked their one shoulder, but I mean, if people want to sleep, they can sleep. I have no issue with that. It's been something I've had to deal with my whole life, so I'm going to continue to do what I need to do to be successful and play as long as I can in this league."

Skattebo could be a third-down running back and a bruiser for the Giants out of the backfield.

