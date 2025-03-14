Cam Newton pushes limits with insane workout alongside Ole Miss standout

Cam Newton played his last season in the NFL in 2021. The 2010 Heisman winner is currently pursuing a career in the media. Amidst his new profession, Newton still takes to the field to engage in drills and workouts.

Newton recently spent time preparing a future Ole Miss Rebels star. On Friday, several video highlights of the former NFL quarterback training with wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. circulated.

Both Newton and Watkins could be seen sweating it out in the weight room. The former Auburn Tigers quarterback continued to support and motivate the wide receiver to be in his best shape ahead of his debut this year.

Watkins Jr. is considered a four-star prospect by On3. He was initially committed to the Colorado Buffaloes but decided to decommit in November 2023. After a few official visits with different teams, the wide receiver decided to join Lane Kiffin and the Rebels as a part of the 2025 recruiting class.

When Watkins made the change, college football recruiting analyst from Rivals John Garcia Jr. spoke about how it was a solid offensive addition for the Rebels. He also said that Kiffin's coaching staff compared the four-star prospect to Browns WR and former Ole Miss star Elijah Moore.

"One of the top slot WR types in the 2025 cycle, Winston Watkins has committed to Ole Miss. The staff there compares Winnie to fellow Floridian Elijah Moore. Lane Kiffin personally had an impact on this one," Garcia Jr. wrote.

Cam Newton reveals the truth behind the NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine has been a place for invited prospects to improve their draft stocks and catch the interest of NFL teams and scouts. However, several top prospects decide not to participate in the Combine to minimize the risk of injuries. Instead, they focus on meeting with NFL teams and doing interviews.

On the "4th & 1" podcast, Cam Newton said that most NFL teams already have an idea of who they will pick up during the draft. He believes that the most important part of the draft is the interviews these prospects give.

"If you ask any NFL Scouts, could they do the draft today, I guarantee you they already know who they want," Newton said. "The Tennessee Titans know who they want, and if you think I'm lying, ask a Tennessee Titans scout or executive. The most important part about the Combine is not even televised.

"You still need the Combine to be able to ask the Shedeur Sanders, the Cam Wards, to go into these meetings. But they already got you picked. They just want to see how you answer certain questions...This is their first time being around you, and they want every reason to choose you, unless you give them a reason not to."

This year, the Titans have the No. 1 pick in the draft. Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Cam Ward are considered the top three prospects in April. It will be interesting to see whom the Titans decide to utilize the first overall pick on.

