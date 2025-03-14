Former Heisman winner Cam Newton has hilarious advice for Bill Belichick as he rates his dap game

Bill Belichick is a college football coach. It still feels sort of weird to write, and it's obviously still a process for the former New England Patriots' sideline boss. In taking over at North Carolina, Belichick, 72, is adjusting to younger culture, even if that means he might not even know how to properly greet them.

Cam Newton played for Bill Belichick in 2020. On his podcast on Thursday, the former NFL MVP was shown a video of Belichick recently dapping up his recruits.

"Yeah, that's bad," Newton said on "4th&1." (Timestamp: 57"09). "That's — that's bad. The ol' slap and tap. ... Bill, I love you. I really do. When it all fails, because this goes out to all my white constituents that's out there, because we all get into a setting where there's some soul brothers and we go in for an expected dap, you know what I'm saying?

"A dap can be considered a way of embracing. ... When all else fails, you have to keep your palm straight and have to match the intensity of the giver."

Newton continued with his advice for Belichick, explaining the specifics of how to do the handshake properly.

"You gotta go in with the same force that the receiver is giving you, you know what I'm saying?" Newton said. "So, boom, you gotta match it. But, this is the thing that a lot of people don't necessarily understand. There's a form of resistance that when they give it, you gotta resist it, too, and you can't falter.

"Then you gotta cuff it and tuck it. ... And then this phase right here, this is when you make eye contact."

What relationship does Cam Newton have with Bill Belichick?

While playing under center for Bill Belichick, Newton went 7-8 as a starter. It was his last season in that capacity in the NFL. Still, he picked up a certain measure of respect for his coach and the work he puts in to succeed.

"I think Bill Belichick is the most misunderstood person in all of sports. He dope as s**t," Newton said in 2021. "He is a cool dude who understands the game. He's like a historian of the game. And for you to just sit down and chat with him, it's like, 'Damn! He's going back and he's got film, literally teaching the game."

Belichick was also complimentary toward Newton.

"I have nothing but positive thoughts and feelings for Cam," Belichick said after having to release the quarterback. "He came in here, he worked hard."

Now a media figure, Newton will likely continue to keep up with what his former coach is up to, especially once the season gets underway.

