"Why her f***ing feet so big": Cam Newton hilariously trolls Bill Belichick's GF after the duo's latest excursion

A lot has been said about Bill Belichick's love life. The former New England Patriots coach, 72, has been with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 24, for over two years. The two reportedly met while Hudson was still in college, and their age difference is regularly discussed.

Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton had other observations while watching a recent clip of the couple at a North Carolina basketball game.

"OK, first and foremost, why her f**king feet so big?" Newton said in a clip of his podcast '4th&1' posted Friday. "Feet big as f**k. ... Is she about to go scuba diving? And then where the f**k is security? Why is he so accessible? Where's the suites? Bro, it looks like Bill Belichick is sitting in gen pop. Section 18, row f**king four."

Belichick and Hudson were at the North Carolina vs. NC State men's basketball game in Chapel Hill on Wednesday night. While the Tar Heels won 97-73, the legendary NFL coach was caught on camera seemingly sleeping at one point.

What relationship do Bill Belichick and Cam Newton have?

Cam Newton played for Bill Belichick in New England for one season, going 7-8 as a starter. It was the passer's last season as a full-time starter in the league, and it was the Patriots' first losing season since 2000. Newton has since forayed into media.

After that go-round with Belichick, Newton lauded the coach for his dedication to the game.

"I think Bill Belichick is the most misunderstood person in all of sports. He dope as shit," Newton said in 2021. "He is a cool dude who understands the game. He's like a historian of the game. And for you to just sit down and chat with him, it's like, 'Damn! He's going back and he's got film, literally teaching the game."

Later that year, Belichick spoke about Newton after the Patriots cut him from their roster.

"It's always difficult when you have to reduce your roster," Belichick said. "A lot of guys that worked hard. A lot of guys that performed well and had either good years for us, or good careers. I respect all those things, but each year is its own year and I have to do what I feel like is best for the football team. ... It's always tough to tell guys who have worked hard and have given you all they had that you're not able to keep them.

"I have nothing but positive thoughts and feelings for Cam. He came in here, he worked hard."

The feeling is mutual between the two, as Newton understood Belichick's situation.

"Bill's not cold," Newton said. "Nobody on that team (has) an aura where you don't want to be around him. Everything is geared to win, and if you're not built for that, that's not the place for you. That's not the place you want to lose, either. I learned that the hard way."

Newton was selected with the first pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2011 and stayed with the team till 2019, winning several individual honors. He returned to Carolina in 2021 and played in eight games. Belichick is now the head coach of North Carolina's football program.

