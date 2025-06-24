Cam Newton sends 1-word message as Devin Carter flips from Auburn to Florida State

Cam Newton was thrilled when four-star wideout Devin Carter flipped his commitment from Auburn to Florida State. Carter had been committed to the Tigers since January, but seems to be heading to FSU in 2026.

When Newton caught wind of Carter's decision to join Florida State via Instagram, he dropped a one-word comment for the player.

"-1ØVĖ🤟🏾" Newton wrote.

Devin appears to be following in the footsteps of his father, Dexter Carter, who played as a running back at FSU from 1986 to 1989. During his four years at FSU, the RB rushed for 1,788 yards and 17 touchdowns on 327 carries, along with 740 yards and four touchdowns on 64 receptions.

The San Francisco 49ers took Dexter in the first round of the 1990 NFL draft. He played in the league for seven seasons and won the Super Bowl with San Francisco in 1995.

Dexter returned to Florida State as a coach in 2007. He served as the running backs coach for the Seminoles for three seasons.

Devin will aim for a similar trajectory as his father when he enters the collegiate level at FSU before potentially heading to the NFL.

Cam Newton played one year at Auburn where he won the Heisman Trophy

NFL: Former NFL QB Cam Newton - Source: Imagn

Cam Newton began his collegiate career at Florida in 2007. He played two years with the Gators before transferring to Blinn in 2009.

In 2010, Newton played one season at Auburn, where he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to the BCS national championship. The quarterback then went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL.

Newton was picked at No.1 by the Carolina Panthers in the 2011 NFL draft. He won the MVP award in 2015.

Newton played one season with the New England Patriots in 2020 before returning to the Panthers for one last season in 2021.

