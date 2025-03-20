Cam Skattebo's high school clip of breaking 14 tackles to score touchdown resurfaces as 2025 NFL Draft nears

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo is gearing up for his professional debut in the NFL. He declared for this year's draft after spending the last two seasons with the Sun Devils. Skattebo was also invited to this year's Scouting Combine where he earned a prospect grade of 6.16.

Amid his draft preparations, an old high school video of Skattebo has resurfaced online and gone viral. It was from his time with Rio Linda High School. They were playing in the 2018 California 5-AA State Championships.

In that game, Cam Skattebo made a play that went down in the history books. After the quarterback snap, the RB ran through 14 different tackles to end up scoring a rushing touchdown at the end zone. You can check out the clip below:

Skattebo only received a scholarship offer from the Sacramento State Hornets after his high school career. After the 2020 season got canceled because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, he played his freshman season in 2021. During his two-year stint with the program, Skattebo led them to two consecutive Big Sky Championships while recording 1,892 yards and 13 TDs rushing.

The running back then entered the transfer portal to join the Arizona State Sun Devils ahead of the 2023 season. After a 3-9 debut campaign, Skattebo helped Kenny Dillingham's team to a Big 12 title and the quarterfinals of the 12-team playoffs. He put up 1,711 yards and 21 TD rushing. He was also honored as a First-Team All-Big 12 and First-Team All-American.

Kenny Dillingham has high praise for Cam Skattebo

During the Big 12 Pro Days, the Arizona State head coach had an interview with the NFL Network. During his appearance, Dillingham spoke highly about Skattebo. He also talked about the RB's competitive spirit and pointed out the qualities that separated Skattebo from the rest.

"He (Cam Skattebo) is so competitive," Dillingham said. "He's so competitive that everything he does, he's going to want to do it full speed. He's going to want to do it with a passion.

"The contact balance, the grit, all that stuff is what separates him, and I just can't wait. Some team is going to draft him. Some fan base is going to get really excited about drafting him. And there's going to be a lot of jerseys sold and a lot of touchdowns had."

After his Scouting Combine performance, Cam Skattebo decided not to work out during the Big 12 Pro Days. Despite this, his draft stock continues to rise and he is projected as a late second-round to early third-round pick in April.

