"Cam Ward is the best QB in class": NFL scout shares live impressions of Miami QB from his Pro Day showdown

Cam Ward left no room for apprehensions with his solid showdown at Miami Pro Day. He almost impressed every other executive present at the event last week.

The Titans brass was impressed by his workout, as per the live NFL scout who shared analysis about the Miami quarterback. While speaking to Mike Yam of NFL Network, Cam Wolf said general managers and head coaches of different teams interacted with each other after Ward's workout.

This could have potential links to Titans trading their pick in search of other prospects or other lower-ranked teams making moves to acquire Ward in the 2025 NFL Draft. Wolf mentioned that Ward is slated for more private workouts and interactions with the teams before Shedeur Sanders’ NFL showcase in April.

“Cam Ward is likely to be the number one overall pick in this draft. You alluded to it before his confidence," Wolf told Mike Yam on Friday night via The Insiders. "There was a moment in that pro day where he came over to the Titans brass and said, I'm solidifying today. That's the composure, the confidence he's shown throughout the cycle.” [Timestamp - 26:00]

“He's been clear that he's the best quarterback in the draft, and as the cycle has gone on, more and more teams have joined than that consensus that Cam Ward is the best quarterback in this class, and now the Titans have a decision," Wolf added. "Do you sit there and take him at number one, which seems to be the path they're going, or do you continue to listen to offers for teams like the New York Giants, who were at that pro day.

"I saw Joe Shane, their general manager, talking to the Titans General Manager. Can they convince them with enough draft capital to do a trade, or do they finally sit there and get their quarterback in the future?”

After Cam Ward, Titans will hold private workouts with Shedeur Sanders

The Colorado QB happens to be another prospect in the run for the Titans' No. 1 overall pick this season.

Hall of Famer Deion Sanders’ son will showcase his arm strength and slinging ability on April 4 at Colorado, where representatives from all 32 NFL teams will attend the event.

After Pro Day, Shedeur is scheduled to have more private workouts and dinner with the Titans brass and other teams in the top five.

Looking at the current scenario, it's uncertain to predict the perfect pick between Sanders and Ward. However, the decision is expected to be made by mid-April as the draft is scheduled to happen on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

