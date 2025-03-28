"Cam Ward would be the guy": Ian Rapoport shares latest update on Miami QB's draft status

Cam Ward is slowly edging toward his childhood dream of being a top pick in the NFL draft. After his terrific performance at Miami pro day this week, the quarterback seems to have solidified his position in the 2025 draft.

The Tennessee Titans currently hold the No. 1 overall pick and are reportedly contemplating their options since other prospects like Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are also in the run for the top selection. NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently shared an update on the passer.

NFL Network’s Charles Davis recently dropped his mock draft, in which he listed Cam Ward going to the Titans at No. 1. Reacting to this news, Rapoport mentioned that the case is getting stronger with each passing day; however, Shedeur Sanders is still a hot prospect, giving Ward a tough fight.

“It does sound like they're gonna be taking a little longer look here. Yeah, my understanding is the Tennessee Titans are in the latter stages of their evaluation for what they do with the number one overall pick, and if they pick, it's only seen likely, I would say that Cam Ward would be the guy,” Rapoport said on ‘The Insiders’ on Thursday. [Timestamp - 1:31]

Ian Rapoport mentions that the Tennessee Titans will assess their potential top pick - between Sanders and Ward - after private workouts with the duo.

“But that's not really the question. The question is, do they make this selection, or are they more willing to trade back, let's say the three or somewhere later in the top 10? So what they're doing is they are having a private workout with Cam Ward that is going to be tomorrow.

"The workout with Shedeur is after his pro day. So Cam Ward did two workouts this week. Shedeur Sanders after his pro day. What the Titans are trying to do, just figure out is Cam Ward worth the number one overall pick,” he added.

Cam Ward could also be a hot target for the Browns

Cam Ward's NFL draft pick conversation is heating up, with the Cleveland Browns also a possible destination. (Credits: IMAGN)

Should the Titans go with Shedeur Sanders, the Cleveland Browns will likely go after Cam Ward since they also need a QB following veteran star Myles Garrett's latest remarks on building the team around a young QB, which sparked a debate in the NFL circles.

With only Kenny Pickett in the QB room healthy and Deshaun Watson likely to miss yet another season, Ward could be a tremendous addition.

Kevin Stefanski will be able to build a roster for the future and likely a Super Bowl title since the Browns are gradually strengthening its offensive scheme alongside the defense.

