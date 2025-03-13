“Cam Ward is literally projected #1”: CFB fans call out Ryan Clark for pointing out the alleged unfair treatment meted out to Shedeur Sanders

College football fans and media have been debating whether Miami QB Cam Ward or Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders should be the top-picked QB in the 2025 NFL draft. Both have people in their corner, but neither is viewed as a perfect player.

On Wednesday, analyst Ryan Clark spoke on "First Take" about how he thought Shedeur Sanders was being treated unfairly. He thought Sanders would not be criticized as much if Deion Sanders was not his father. He also said he has been getting criticism that a white quarterback would not get.

Fans reacted to Ryan Clark's comments on Instagram. Several claimed that they do not make sense since the projected number one QB, Cam Ward, is also a black QB.

"Cam Ward is literally projected #1," one fan wrote.

"Yeah I love Ryan Clark but this comment crazy, I can’t defend with Cam being projected 1st," one fan commented.

"So I guess Anthony Richardson, Cam Newton, jayden Daniels, bryce Young, cj stroud, Jordan Love, just don't count, right?" one fan added.

Fans continued to question Clark's logic in the comments on Instagram.

"Wait…isn’t the top QB in this draft black? Cam Ward??" one fan wrote.

"Ummm hmmm no I think he knows his last name carries and he acts accordingly. Also I believe there’s another QB in this draft that will go before him," one fan commented.

"How does your argument work when Cam Ward is the favorite QB coming out of this draft?" one fan added.

Most draft experts project Cam Ward to go ahead of Shedeur Sanders

While different draft rankings have had Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders above each other at different points in the offseason, it is becoming apparent that Ward is the more highly rated prospect. Even before Sanders had some bad meetings at the NFL Combine, it was becoming a more popular opinion that Ward is the better QB prospect.

Most notably, in The Athletic's most recent mock draft on Mar. 4, Cam Ward went well ahead of Shedeur Sanders. The Athletic had Ward going to the New York Giants with the first pick (via a projected trade), and they had Sanders falling all the way to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 21st pick.

