Cam Ward shares his Miami Pro Day experience after terrific display in front of NFL Scouts

Cam Ward had a terrific Miami Pro Day where he showcased his arm strength and caught the attention of scouts from all 32 NFL teams who were present at the event on Monday. After his pro day performance, the quarterback stated that he felt he had solidified his position as the No. 1 overall selection. The first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft belongs to the Tennessee Titans.

While speaking to former Titans GM Ran Carthon in a sit-down interview, Ward shared his experience. He claimed to have followed the script and showcased everything possible in order to catch the attention of scouts.

The showdown began with 25 straight completions, and in total, 54 passes were completed out of 62 attempts. His receiving squad, consisted of Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George and Sam Brown Jr., plus tight ends Elijah Arroyo and Cam McCormick.

“It went good, especially with the script we had, was all game-like things I did with Miami, not really too much of what the NFL wanted to see, because we did a lot of that in Miami,” Ward explained to Carthon on Monday.

“To me, just more throwing our rhythm with this gun, three step gun, five step around the center, three step and five step, get in depth, in the pocket, climbing when I needed to, we just did normal things, practice like things, the whole pro day,” he added.

The event was attended by some top GMs and assistant GMs from all 32 teams. His backhand throws and Miami trick plays, which he calls the ‘Cam Ward special,’ seem to have made a great impression.

Cam Ward speaks about Tennessee Titans on the sidelines of Miami pro day

After the Miami pro day, it's almost confirmed that Ward could be the first pick for the Titans. Ward met with the top brass of the Titans for a private dinner on Sunday. While speaking to the reporters after his showdown, Ward mentioned that the playbook that the Titans follow is similar to what he has been doing at Miami.

He also spoke of Titans head coach Brian Callahan as one of the best in the league. He gave the example of how Callahan helped star QB Joe Burrow in Burrow's initial years in the NFL when Callahan was part of the Bengals coaching staff.

Ward looks to follow a similar path, and he could develop into a solid player while being guided by Callahan. If the Titans pass on him, the Cleveland Browns or the New York Giants are other likely destinations.

