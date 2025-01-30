"Can't tackle who you can't touch": CFB world impressed by Oregon WR Tez Johnson's Senior Bowl outing 

The Reese's Senior Bowl is allowing Tez Johnson as well as under-the-radar draft prospects to shine in front of NFL teams as the 2025 NFL Draft grows closer. Among Senior Bowl standouts through Wednesday's practices is Oregon wideout Johnson, who's raising his draft stock with strong performances throughout the week.

On Wednesday, footage surfaced of Johnson shaking defenders in numerous drills, which caught the attention of the college football world.

"He might be 150 pounds, but you can't tackle who you can't touch," the tweet's caption read.

Fans reacted to Johnson's tape, sharing praise for the Oregon product.

"He's unstoppable," a fan declared.

"Once a corner makes a full 180 it's over," another commented in awe of Johnson's quickness.

Some questioned the wideout's size.

"Until he gets hit," one fan argued.

"150," a fan questioned. "Tez will need an elite 40 to justify that weight! (Desean Jackson) did it at 170-175!"

"He's 165," one sarcastically pointed out.

Tez Johnson declares for NFL draft

On Jan. 6, Tez Johnson announced his decision to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, joining Ducks teammate Derrick Harmon. Johnson transferred to Oregon after three seasons at Troy, racking up 141 catches for 1,809 passing yards and eight touchdowns.

In his two ensuing years in Eugene, Johnson caught 169 passes for 2,080 yards and 20 touchdowns in 26 games. Last year, he broke onto the scene with a school-record 86 receptions and 1,182 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson is ranked as the No. 8 wideout in the 2025 NFL Draft class by ESPN and the No. 40 player in the class. Johnson's size was a concern for scouts entering the offseason, but the wideout appears to be silencing such concerns with an intriguing combination of route-running ability, speed and elusiveness.

He will have more opportunity to improve his draft stock with a strong performance at the NFL Combine with continued success during Senior Bowl practices.

