“Can’t wait to tell your daddy”: Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig takes hilarious dig at Shilo Sanders as the duo meet before the 2025 Shrine Bowl

Colorado stars Cam'Ron Slimon-Craig and Shilo Sanders had a hilarious exchange when they met for practice before the 2025 Shrine Bowl. The two safeties were in good spirits, and Silmon-Craig even joked about how Shilo had arrived before him for a meeting.

In a YouTube video posted by "Well Off Media" on Friday, Silmon-Craig said that he would tell Coach Prime about Shilo's punctuality.

"For the first time ever, he (Shilo) done beat me to a meeting bro," Silmon-Craig said. "I walked in and I said 'No, I can't wait to tell your daddy.'"

Both Silmon-Craig and Shilo were key defensive players for Colorado this past season, helping the team finish with a 9-4 record and achieve the No. 20 rank in the country.

While Shilo finished with 67 tackles (45 solo), 1.0 sacks, two passes defended, and one forced fumble, Silmon-Craig posted 89 tackles (64 solo), 2.0 sacks, three passes defended, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception.

Shilo and Silmon-Craig are likely to play on the same team for the last time at the Shrine Bowl unless they play together in the NFL in the future.

Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig will aim to boost their stocks ahead of the 2025 NFL draft

Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig will aim to boost their respective draft stocks in Thursday's Shrine Bowl. There have been reports that the two Colorado safeties could go undrafted this year, but if they perform well at the Shrine Bowl, it could prompt interest from some NFL teams.

Sanders and Silmon-Craig are two of the six CU players who were invited to the Shrine Bowl. The four others are quarterback Shedeur Sanders and receivers LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Will Sheppard. However, Shedeur will reportedly not feature in the game.

Here are the TV schedule and live stream details for this year's college football Shrine Bowl.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: Fubo or Sling

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas

