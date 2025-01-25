“Disappointed he’s not gonna play”: CFB fans left unimpressed as Shedeur Sanders reaches to watch Shrine Bowl practice

Shedeur Sanders is attending the East-West Shrine Bowl, he just isn’t playing in it. The Colorado Buffaloes’ quarterback is attending the game as an interview-only participant.

From the beginning, Shedeur Sanders’ participation in Arlington was doubtful. Sanders is considered one of the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and there's little reason to take risks before April’s Draft.

In his final college football season, Sanders posted 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl berth.

Instead, he will spend his time talking to scouts and meeting team executives. With the Colorado signal caller considered one of the big draws, some fans were disappointed to learn that he would not be playing. This was confirmed when he attended a practice session ahead of the game but did not participate in it.

The East-West Shrine Bowl will take place next Thursday at 8 pm ET in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.

"Disappointed he’s not gonna play," a fan said.

“Why isn’t he practicing??” another fan wrote.

"What made him decide to not play?" a fan questioned.

"You’re supposed to be the franchise player and lead by example. We’re talkin about practice! You know practice! Set up cones!" a fan said.

Others defended Shedeur Sanders, pointing out that he has little to gain from playing in the game.

"Why would he? He’s too good to play in that game — one usually for low-round picks and UDFAs." one fan wrote.

"this is literally normal for players , but because it’s shedeur everyone is going to talk bad about him," another fan said.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan meets Shedeur Sanders

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan met with Shedeur Sanders on Friday. The Titans hold the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With a glaring need at quarterback, they are expected to consider Sanders and Miami Hurricanes’ Cam Ward.

Callahan shared his thoughts on the Colorado QB after the meeting which lasted around 15 minutes.

"You can tell he's been raised right," Callahan said. "He's mature. He has a really poised way about him, and he seems like a really good kid. I enjoyed talking to him. And, you could tell he's a guy who has been in the spotlight. He knows how to handle himself, he's been paid money, so he has a financial perspective. It was a really good first impression."

As for Ward, he is not in Arlington and won’t be in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl either. While the Draft process has just begun, Sanders made the most of this first opportunity to talk to the Tennessee head coach.

