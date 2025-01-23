When is the East-West Shrine Bowl 2025? Time, date, venue details and more

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a platform for all senior college football stars to showcase their talents on the gridiron. This post-season Bowl game began back in 1925 has has been played annually since then. Last year, the West team won the Bowl game 26-11 at Frisco, Texas.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl 2025.

When and where is the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl being held?

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled to be played on January 30. The practice sessions for the 100th annual bowl will kick off on January 25 to January 28. This year's Bowl game will be hosted at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

How to watch the East-West Shrine Bowl?

Fans can catch all the action of the game on the NFL Network. It is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET. The live stream of the game will also be available on various streaming platforms such as FuboTV and SlingTV.

The bowl game has also partnered up with Lights Out Sports TV, a free streaming application. It was founded by NFL legend Shawne Merriman and will function as the official practice broadcast network this year.

What to expect from the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl?

This year's Bowl game once again has a list of talented prospects who are declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. It also includes Coach Prime's sons and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He spent the last two seasons in Boulder after transferring from Jackson State.

After leading the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign in the Big 12 this season, Shedeur Sanders was honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He threw 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns during his two-season stint with the program. He will be accompanied by his brother Shilo and four other Buffs players in the Bowl game this season.

Apart from Shedeur, other notable names in this year's Bowl game include Syracuse QB Kyle McCord and Oregon CB Jabbar Muhammad among others.

The East team will be coached by Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams whereas the West team will be headed by the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, Shane Bowten.

The West are on a three-game winning streak in this Bowl showdown. It will be interesting to see if the East can break this winning streak this year at the AT&T Stadium.

