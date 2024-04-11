"Can't wait to watch Alabama beat Alabama": Nick Saban's daughter Kristen 'freakin pumped' up for Kalen DeBoer's debut A-day game

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, has been a known Alabama superfan since the days of her dad leading the Crimson Tide football program. It hasn't changed even after Saban stepped down from the helm. It looks like Kristen will be backing his successor, Kalen DeBoer, and his Alabama football team with the same fervor.

Tuscaloosa is getting ready for A-Day in a couple of days, hosting the spring game to gauge their preparation for the upcoming season. It will also mark the debut of DeBoer as the Crimson Tide head coach. And Kristen is "pumped" for the day and has urged the fans to fill the stadium.

“Can’t wait to watch Alabama beat Alabama in a couple days. In all seriousness though, let’s pack that place out. Freakin’ pumped to see what @KalenDeBoer and the boys have been doing,” Kristen wrote on X.

The A-Day game is the inter-squad spring showpiece held every year to measure the readiness of the Crimson Tide team. This year, the game will be played on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT. While Kristen has asked the fans to pack the Bryant-Denny Stadium for the day, those who can't get in can catch it live on ESPN.

Kristen Saban said there is no chance Nick Saban ever gets on social media

In the age of social media, Nick Saban has remained aloof from the whole concept of it. The legendary football coach is not on any social media platform to date. According to Kristen Saban, it will never change at all.

"No chance. People have said they want him on it, and I've said it's just not going to happen. He just learned to text and email. How's he going to tweet something?" Kristen told ESPN.

The 28-year-old has promised fans she would give glimpses of her dad's retired life on social media.

Saban stepped down as Alabama's head coach in January after a disappointing loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the CFP semifinals at the Rose Bowl. That brought curtains to his coaching career spanning five decades.

