"No chance": Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shuts down chances of former Alabama HC ever getting on a social media platform

Kristen Saban is confident that her father, legendary college football coach Nick Saban, will adapt in retirement, as he did during his coaching career. However, she firmly dismissed any possibility of him joining social media platforms.

"No chance. People have said they want him on it, and I've said it's just not going to happen. He just learned to text and email. How's he going to tweet something?" Kristen told ESPN.

Kristen Saban promised to share occasional glimpses of her dad's retirement life on her social media accounts. However, she laughed off the idea of him taking Instagram selfies on the golf course:

"We can hope, but it's not going to happen."

Additionally, Kristen Saban recounted a humorous incident involving her father's attempt at grocery shopping. Tasked with buying ketchup and mustard, Nick Saban was overwhelmed by the choices, seeking clarification over specific brands and sizes. Kristen and her mother eventually advised him to "just grab whatever," amused by his perfectionist tendencies.

"God forbid he grabs the wrong bottle. We were like, 'OK, just grab whatever," she said.

Since retiring, Nick Saban has been adjusting to mundane household tasks previously foreign to his routine. His wife, Terry, noted the novelty of him answering the door for delivery drivers after seventeen years of absence.

"It's funny to see people's reaction when he opens the door because for 17 years, he has never been there to answer it," Terry said.

She also joked about his newfound familiarity with household light switches and mail retrieval, even venturing into bill management.

Stephen A. Smith picks Nick Saban over Bill Belichick

In a recent episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show", Stephen A. Smith asked about his preference between Nick Saban and Bill Belichick. And he chose Saban. Smith highlighted Saban's ability to adapt and build winning cultures despite the challenges of coaching college football.

"I have to tell you it would be Nick Saban. I think Nick Saban is one of the greatest coaches we’ve ever seen in our lifetimes," Smith said.

Smith acknowledged Belichick's remarkable success with the New England Patriots, particularly his long tenure with quarterback Tom Brady. However, he emphasized Saban's accomplishments at Alabama, where he consistently crafted winning teams despite frequent roster turnover.

"Nick Saban had to build and rebuild a winning culture in Alabama with a roster that refreshed every few years, with multiple quarterbacks and fewer players to pivot on," Smith noted.

Smith's preference for Saban stemmed from his ability to navigate the challenges of college football, where rosters change frequently, and adapt to various circumstances.