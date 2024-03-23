Raiders DT opens up about striking 'fear' playing for Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick is clearly one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history and may very well be the GOAT. His NFL-record six Super Bowl rings and nine Conference Championships are among the reasons why, as well as his approach towards the most all-time wins. His two-decade run with the New England Patriots is probably the most dominant dynasty in NFL history.

In addition to being recognized in the record books for all of his winning, Bill Belichick is also well-known for his signature no-nonsense coaching strategy. His reputation includes an unmatched attention to detail and a requirement of his players to approach the game through his philosophy.

One of his former players, Adam Butler, recently discussed what it was like playing for Belichick during a recent episode of "The Rush." He talked about how the legendary coach used fear to motivate his players to do things the right way:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If you've ever been in his system, like the fear level is like up there. You know what I'm saying, you're always on egg shells in the building. You're always worried you're going to f**k up on this or that, beause when he punishes you, he punishes you to the max.

"You can't say that his philosophy didn't work, as hard as it might be. But yeah, when I tell you that man will strike fear in your a**, he will strike fear in your a**."

Adam Butler explained to Maxx Crosby that he feared the punishments dished out by Bill Belichick if he were to make a mistake. He also pointed out that regardless of how anyone feels about this strategy, it can't be denied that it works when you look at his incredible list of accomplishments.

Butler now plays for the Las Vegas Raiders with Crosby, which is likely why he appeared on the podcast. The two spent last season together and will team up again for the upcoming 2024 NFL season.

How long did Adam Butler play for Bill Belichick?

Adam Butler

It's no secret that Bill Belichick has always prioritized defense during his legendary coaching career. Even during the Tom Brady era with the New England Patriots, defense was always a staple of their overall success. Adam Butler was a part of this for four years, playing for the franchise between the 2017 and 2020 NFL seasons.

During his time with the Patriots, Butler totaled 96 tackles and 15 sacks as a pressuring defensive tackle. He also helped them to win one of their six Super Bowl rings during the Bill Belichick dynasty.