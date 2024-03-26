Who was 7/11? NFL analyst explains nickname given to Tom Brady’s former receiver 

Tom Brady's most famous receiver to most fans was arguably Rob Gronkowski, but he wasn't the only one who caught passes from the quarterback. Chris Hogan, aside from Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and Wes Welker, may have been in the short running as one of the most famous receivers during Brady's time in New England.

However, in the five calendar years since the wide receiver last played for the quarterback, many may have forgotten Chris Hogan's nickname. The wide receiver made an appearance on Tuesday's edition of "Good Morning Football" and during his appearance, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt explained Hogan's nickname.

Kyle Brandt: "[00:00:21] Chris was nicknamed 7-Eleven because he was always, always open. [00:00:30]" [8.7] GMFB

Put simply, Hogan was nicknamed "7-Eleven" because he was "always open." 7-Eleven, a convenience mart littered around the United States, is open 24 hours a day. In other words, the wide receiver's nickname was a pun that served as a compliment.

Tom Brady's former teammate Chris Hogan's career raises questions about nickname

If one looks at Chris Hogan's career history, many might take umbrage with the nickname.

Throughout his NFL career, which spanned 2013-2021, he never managed to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season. His best year came with Brady in 2016 when he earned 38 receptions for 680 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Hogan played with Tom Brady's New England Patriots for three seasons. His time with Brady might be the most memorable chunk of his career for many NFL fans, but it was merely a slice of the teams that he played for. Between 2013 and 2021, he played for five teams. He spent three years with the Buffalo Bills first before joining the Patriots for the next three years.

Following that, he spent one year with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, respectively.

Hogan's career took an unconventional arc as the receiver didn't tally his first statistics until he was 26 years old. However, despite starting late, he managed to play into his mid-30s, ending his career after an age 34 season in 2021.

Of course, most remember him for appearing in the right place at the right time for Tom Brady and while his yardage totals never blew anyone away, his perfect timing played a key role in Tom Brady's late-stage run with the Patriots.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Good Morning Football" and H/T Sportskeeda.