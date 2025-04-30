Carson Beck gets offensive help as Miami make transfer portal move

The Miami Hurricanes have added a new running back to help Carson Beck on offense. On Wednesday, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that CharMar Brown has committed to the team for the 2025 season. The running back transferred to the Hurricanes after one year with the North Dakota State Bison.

"BREAKING: North Dakota State transfer RB CharMar Brown has Committed to Miami, he tells @on3sports He rushed for 1,181 Yards & 15 TDs in 2024 Won the 2024 Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the Top FCS Freshman," Fawcett tweeted.

Miami's decision to acquire Brown comes after the team lost their top running back - Damien Martinez - in the offseason to the NFL. Martinez - who led the Hurricanes in rushing yards with 159 carries for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 - was chosen by the Seattle Seahawks as the 223rd pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft.

One of Brown's best performances last year was in North Dakota State's 41-24 win against the Towson Tigers on Sep. 21, 2024. He finished the game with 24 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

On Jan. 6, the running back played his last game with the Bison in their 35-32 victory over the Montana State Bobcats in the FCS Championship. Brown had 17 carries for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Brown can relieve pressure from Beck to make plays by running the football or creating play-action opportunities. The addition of the former North Dakota State player could be what the team needs to compete for the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Carson Beck's final season in college football

Carson Beck is looking to end his college football career on a high note with a great season with Miami. He considered entering the 2025 NFL draft but decided to play one more year of college football.

The quarterback decided to join the Hurricanes after four years playing for the Georgia Bulldogs. Last year, he completed 290 passes for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns. On Dec. 7, 2024, Beck played his final game with the Bulldogs in the team's 22-19 overtime loss to the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship.

His move to Miami creates a fresh start for himself to showcase his skills ahead of the 2026 NFL draft. Along with Brown, Beck will have wide receivers like CJ Daniels, Joshisa Trader, and Joshua Moore to make plays.

He'll make his Miami debut against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Aug. 31.

