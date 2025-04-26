2025 NFL Draft Day 3 Results: Biggest winners and losers from Day 3 of 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft had its final day on Saturday, with Rounds 4 to 7 happening from noon ET. All 257 picks are officially made and all 32 teams got better through the course of the weekend.

Check out five winners and five losers of the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2025 Day 3 Winners

Winner: Vic Fangio

It was another great day for the Eagles' defensive coordinator, who saw his team add three defensive players with their initial picks on Day 3. Ty Robinson was another steal for Philadelphia, and he can enter the defensive tackle rotation following Milton Williams' departure; Smael Mondon is also a great addition to the linebacker rotation with Nakobe Dean recovering from a serious injury.

Winner: EDGEs

A run of four edges over five picks in the fourth round impressed, with David Walker (#121), Jack Sawyer (#123), Barryn Sorrell (#124) and Kyle Kennard (#125) hearing their names called in sequence. Kennard was the biggest steal of the bunch: the South Carolina defender was expected to go in the second round, but fell into the middle of the fourth.

Winner: Seattle Seahawks

The key to good drafts is always to find hidden value. The Seattle Seahawks made an excellent pick in the seventh round, adding Miami running back Damien Martinez to the roster. Martinez attracted plenty of analysts for his resemblance to Chargers running back Najee Harris; the Seahawks added a possible starter with the latest of their picks.

Winner: Robert Saleh

Although there was a late shift to offensive players, Saleh can't complain about the players he was able to add during the draft. In the fourth round, the franchise added CJ West from Indiana, further bolstering their defensive line. There was a clear focus to improve the run defense after a poor 2024 season, and considering all the picks made by the 49ers, it will be difficult to run.

Winner: Cam Skattebo

Even though he had a great 2024 season (1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns), Skattebo wasn't considered a great prospect by analysts, and his name wasn't called until Round 4. However, his fall ended prematurely, with the New York Giants making him the third pick of the day, joining an offense that was rebuilt during the offseason.

NFL Draft 2025 Day 3 Losers

Loser: Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel fulfilled his lifelong dream on Friday, with the Oregon quarterback selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round. But his selection was overshadowed by Shedeur Sanders joining the franchise two rounds later, which will bring many distractions to the franchise and to Gabriel's future itself, as the two quarterbacks are likely to battle for the same roster spot.

Loser: Riley Leonard

Leonard will get to stay in Indiana by joining the Indianapolis Colts, but even his reps during training camp are set to be limited. The team will split reps between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones to find out who's going to be their starter, and Leonard's development will not be a focus by any means.

Loser: Brock Purdy

Although the 49ers did a great job rebuilding their defensive front, it came at the expense of the offensive line, which wasn't addressed until the seventh round. It continues to be an area of concern for the fans, with Brock Purdy in danger of once again playing behind a vulnerable offensive line.

Loser: Jackson Slater

The Sacramento State guard had to wait until the fifth round of the draft to hear his name called after strong performances during the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine. Although his athleticism is a plus, facing FCS competition during his career did not convince NFL general managers to select him earlier.

Loser: Quinn Ewers' hopefuls

Those who believe in Quinn Ewers' potential will have a tough time seeing him in the NFL. The Texas quarterback refused to return to college football under a huge NIL deal, and was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round. He'll feature behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson, with low chances of making it in the NFL.

