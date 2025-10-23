"Carson Beck not gonna be able to see his receivers": CFB fans have wild reaction to Miami's new camouflage uniforms for Stanford game

The Miami Hurricanes lost their first game of the season when they were upset 24-21 by the No. 19 Louisville Cardinals in Week 8 action. The loss dropped coach Mario Cristobal's team from No. 2 to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll ahead of their clash against the Stanford Cardinal. On Thursday, the Hurricanes released camo-inspired uniforms for their game against the Cardinal. The uniforms will be used during the military appreciation game and will have American flags on the sleeves. In 2015, the Hurricanes also wore military-inspired uniforms that were auctioned for charity after the game.&quot;Camo mode: activated @CanesFootball| @adidasFballUS,&quot; the X caption read.College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the Hurricanes' uniforms for their Week 9 game.&quot;If you guys choke wearing this you’re disrespecting the country,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;If y’all put up a stinker in those uniforms, I’m going to admit myself into a psych ward,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;You guys know we can still see you, right?&quot; One fan tweeted.Some fans made fun of Carson Beck having trouble with the camouflage during Miami's game. &quot;Maybe the defense won’t see Beck this time,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Y’all making it harder for Carson to see your own players… he was already having trouble,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Beck not gonna be able to see his receivers,&quot; one fan tweeted.Carson Beck shoulders blame for Miami's lossMiami's upset loss to the Louisville Cardinals was accompanied by Heisman-contending quarterback Carson Beck's worst game for the Hurricanes since he joined in January. Beck went 25 of 35 for 271 yards and four interceptions as the Hurricanes' offense stalled. During his weekly news conference before the clash against the Stanford Cardinal, Beck shouldered the blame for Miami's loss and challenged his team to respond. “It’s not the first time that I’ve taken a loss or had turnovers or didn’t play up to the standard that I want to play to each and every week,” Beck said. “The identity of a team is shown when you’re standing in the face of adversity. We got knocked down, and how are we going to respond? Well, I don’t know that answer yet, until Saturday. &quot;It’s the same thing every single week, regardless of a win or a loss the week before. We’re focused on each week individually. It’s one-week seasons, especially from here on out. Nothing changes. We just continue to be who we are. We just have to go out and execute on Saturday.”Despite his performance against the Cardinal, Carson Beck has been key to the Miami Hurricanes' stellar start to the season and has registered 1,484 yards on 73% completion and 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.