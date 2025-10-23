  • home icon
  "Carson Beck not gonna be able to see his receivers": CFB fans have wild reaction to Miami's new camouflage uniforms for Stanford game

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 23, 2025 15:48 GMT
Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck
The Miami Hurricanes lost their first game of the season when they were upset 24-21 by the No. 19 Louisville Cardinals in Week 8 action. The loss dropped coach Mario Cristobal's team from No. 2 to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll ahead of their clash against the Stanford Cardinal.

On Thursday, the Hurricanes released camo-inspired uniforms for their game against the Cardinal. The uniforms will be used during the military appreciation game and will have American flags on the sleeves. In 2015, the Hurricanes also wore military-inspired uniforms that were auctioned for charity after the game.

"Camo mode: activated @CanesFootball| @adidasFballUS," the X caption read.
College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the Hurricanes' uniforms for their Week 9 game.

"If you guys choke wearing this you’re disrespecting the country," one fan tweeted.
"If y’all put up a stinker in those uniforms, I’m going to admit myself into a psych ward," another fan tweeted.
"You guys know we can still see you, right?" One fan tweeted.
Some fans made fun of Carson Beck having trouble with the camouflage during Miami's game.

"Maybe the defense won’t see Beck this time," one fan tweeted.
"Y’all making it harder for Carson to see your own players… he was already having trouble," another fan tweeted.
"Beck not gonna be able to see his receivers," one fan tweeted.
Carson Beck shoulders blame for Miami's loss

Miami's upset loss to the Louisville Cardinals was accompanied by Heisman-contending quarterback Carson Beck's worst game for the Hurricanes since he joined in January. Beck went 25 of 35 for 271 yards and four interceptions as the Hurricanes' offense stalled.

During his weekly news conference before the clash against the Stanford Cardinal, Beck shouldered the blame for Miami's loss and challenged his team to respond.

“It’s not the first time that I’ve taken a loss or had turnovers or didn’t play up to the standard that I want to play to each and every week,” Beck said. “The identity of a team is shown when you’re standing in the face of adversity. We got knocked down, and how are we going to respond? Well, I don’t know that answer yet, until Saturday.
"It’s the same thing every single week, regardless of a win or a loss the week before. We’re focused on each week individually. It’s one-week seasons, especially from here on out. Nothing changes. We just continue to be who we are. We just have to go out and execute on Saturday.”

Despite his performance against the Cardinal, Carson Beck has been key to the Miami Hurricanes' stellar start to the season and has registered 1,484 yards on 73% completion and 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

