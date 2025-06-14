Carson Beck's cheerleader sister Kylie shows off her flexibility with a power-packed performance on IG

Miami quarterback Carson Beck is one of the most talked-about QBs in college football. His transfer from Georgia to the Hurricanes this offseason was a significant move that could have a huge impact on both teams in the 2025 college football season. However, while Beck gets a lot of attention, he is not the only athlete in his family.
Carson's sister, Kylie Beck, is a cheerleader for the Georgia Bulldogs. She finished her sophomore year this past season and will continue her cheerleading career next season with the Bulldogs.
Kylie has remained active on social media throughout the offseason, showcasing her talents. On Friday, she posted a new video on her Instagram story where she showcased her skills with some impressive dance moves. At the end of the video, she demonstrated her flexibility by doing a split.
"Jazz Funky Fridayyy. This song has been waiting on me to do a combo!!" Kylie Beck wrote.
In April, it appeared that Kylie Beck had plans to leave the Bulldogs in the offseason for another opportunity. She posted a thank-you letter to the team on Instagram.
"Thank you letter to Athens," Beck wrote. "When one door closes, another door always opens with something greater on the other side. I entered this new city hoping for greatness, success, and happiness.
"Although there are times there was an abundance of these things, there were also times when I was at the lowest I’ve ever been and my family and I went through the hardest things we’ve ever dealt with."
However, that no longer appears to be the case because she has removed the letter. She left the post up but changed the caption, indicating that she might be returning to Georgia.
"Thank you letter to Sophomore year," Beck wrote in a new caption.
Kylie Beck defends Carson Beck after his breakup with Hanna Cavinder
When Carson Beck transferred to Miami, he was making a change in his football career. However, part of the reason he reportedly chose the Hurricanes was because his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, went to the school. However, the couple broke up in March after rumors of Beck's alleged cheating surfaced.
Beck was heavily criticized online for his rumored actions, but Kylie defended him as she posted a quote on her Instagram story:
"May you love yourself enough to respect when enough is enough, and muster the courage to walk away."
Despite the breakup, Carson Beck will remain the starting QB for Miami next season.
