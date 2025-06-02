Carson Beck's cheerleader sister, Kylie, shows off white & red striped outfit in warm snap with friend

Carson Beck's sister, Kylie, showcased her fashion sense on social media during an outing with her friend. She was a part of Georgia's cheerleading team when her brother served as the Bulldogs' quarterback.

On Sunday, Kylie Beck shared a collage of photos on Instagram that showed her enjoying her day out with a friend. The quarterback's sister showed off a white top with red stripes and shorts and paired it with red sneakers. Her friend matched Kylie's style in a white top with black stripes and denim shorts.

Kylie tagged the friend in the pictures of her story. You can check out her story below:

Kylie's Instagram story

While Kylie enjoys the offseason, Carson Beck is gearing up for a new chapter away from Georgia. The quarterback joined the Georgia Bulldogs in 2020. After redshirting his freshman campaign, Beck was the backup in the next two seasons.

Carson Beck was named as Kirby Smart's starting quarterback ahead of the 2024 campaign. Last season, he helped them to an SEC title while qualifying for the 12-team playoffs, but the Bulldogs lost to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal.

In January, the quarterback left the Bulldogs and moved to the Miami Hurricanes. Following Cam Ward's departure in this year's draft, Beck is projected to be the QB1 for the 2025 season.

After her brother's departure, Kylie also left the University of Georgia. She completed her sophomore year before announcing her decision through a post on Instagram. She shared a post encapsulating the memories she made as a part of the cheerleading team.

"Thank you letter to sophomore year," Kylie wrote in the caption.

Carson Beck's sister showcases support for quarterback after Mario Cristobal's update

Last season, during the SEC championship game, Carson Beck had suffered a torn UCL. On May 19, Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal provided an update on the quarterback's rehabilitation.

"The first part that's really encouraging for us is he's almost at 100 percent," Cristobal said on Josh Pate's show. "I'm talking maybe a week away from being there. He's been throwing for weeks now. He joins our team on Sunday. There's no limitation for him and he looks great."

Carson Beck's sister, Kylie, shared Cristobal's take on her Instagram story and accompanied it with some words of admiration for her brother.

"A fighter. An inspiration. A leader. A role model," Kylie wrote.

Kylie's IG story

Last season, the Hurricanes finished 10-3 and had a Pop-Tarts Bowl loss to Iowa State. Only time will tell if Beck can help Mario Cristobal win his first conference title with the team and become a playoff contender this upcoming season.

