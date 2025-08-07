Carson Beck's mom, Tracy, shows love to Kirby Smart's QB for dapper looks in Georgia football photoshoot

Quarterback Ryan Puglisi joined Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs as a part of the recruiting class of 2024. Last season, he was a backup on the depth chart to Carson Beck. The former four-star recruit eventually redshirted his freshman campaign for Kirby Smart's team.With Beck's departure to play for the Miami Hurricanes, Puglisi is competing for the starting quarterback job alongside Gunner Stockton. On Wednesday, the quarterback shared an Instagram post showing off his offseason preparations with the Bulldogs.In the post, Puglisi shared a series of photos of himself engaged in different drills during practice. He accompanied it with a two-word message in the caption:&quot;Year 2&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarson Beck's mom, Tracy, showcased her love and support for the redshirt freshman.&quot;Proud of you,&quot; Tracy wrote with a heart emoji.Tracey Beck's comment on Puglisi's postKirby Smart hasn't yet announced who will be the starting quarterback this upcoming season. However, Gunner Stockon is widely projected to be Beck's successor, as he has been a part of the Bulldogs since 2022.After redshirting his freshman campaign, Stockton spent the past two seasons as a backup on the depth chart. He has played nine games and recorded 588 yards and three TDs passing.Last season, Stockton saw time in five games as the Bulldogs finished with an SEC title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs. Unfortunately, they lost to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal.Will Ryan Puglisi get the chance to become Kirby Smart's starting quarterback in 2025?At the moment, it's difficult to tell if the Bulldogs take their chances with Ryan Puglisi as QB1. However, during a press conference on Wednesday, Kirby Smart might have given a sign about who could become Carson Beck's successor.While answering questions about the team's run game, Smart included Gunner Stockton in the conversation while leaving out Ryan Puglisi.&quot;Not as many as third and longs, right?&quot; Smart said (as per SI.com). &quot;More than five yards per rush, which is a lofty goal. ... And that's a goal for us. That's what it looks like now. How does it help Gunner? I think that's obvious ... It frees things up. It opens up your play action.&quot;Smart's team kick off their 2025 campaign against Marshall on Aug. 30. Can he help the Bulldogs to another national championship this year?