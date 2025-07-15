"He's a better guy": Gunner Stockton exudes game spirit with cheerful Arch Manning comment at SEC media days 2025

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has praised Arch Manning during SEC media days. On Tuesday, he held a press conference where he was asked if he had spoken to Manning about the pressure of being a quarterback in the Southeastern Conference.

Ad

He shared that they hadn't discussed it ahead of the 2025 season. However, Stockton has gotten to know more about the personality of the Texas Longhorns quarterback.

"He's a great guy," Stockton said (Timestamp: 0:16). "He's a really good football player and an even better guy."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Along with Manning, Stockton is expected to be a starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has named Manning the new starter for the team after Quinn Ewers decided to enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Last season, Manning played a backup role in his freshman year. He achieved 61 completions for 939 yards and nine touchdowns. One of his best performances was in the Longhorns' 56-7 win against the UTSA Roadrunners on Sep. 14, 2024. He finished the game with 9 of 12 completed passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns.

Ad

College football insiders have applauded Manning's performance in the Longhorns' spring training camp, as he prepares for his sophomore year. Paul Finebaum has predicted that the Texas star player will win the 2025 Heisman Trophy and could win a national championship.

Meanwhile, the Georgia quarterback is still looking to prove why he should be the team's new leader. The Bulldogs will be without their former starting quarterback, Carson Beck, who transferred out to play for the Miami Hurricanes on Jan. 10.

Ad

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has yet to announce if the junior year quarterback will take over the starting role. Stockton could get the opportunity, as he had the second-string role last season and has experience starting for the Bulldogs when Beck was injured during the College Football Playoff.

Who is Gunner Stockton's competition for the Georgia Bulldogs' starting quarterback position

Kirby Smart has several options besides Gunner Stockton to be the Georgia Bulldogs' starting quarterback for the 2025 season. He has four other quarterbacks on the roster who will be freshmen. One player who could be an option is Ryan Montgomery.

Ad

247Sports ranked Montgomery as a four-star prospect ahead of his freshman year. He achieved 258 completions for 3,377 yards and 38 touchdowns in his senior year playing for Findlay High School (Ohio).

Another quarterback in competition for the starting role is Hezekiah Millender. 247Sports ranked him as a three-star prospect after playing for Clarke Central High School (Athens, Georgia). In his senior year, Millender had 115 completions for 2,103 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Smart could make his decision soon as the Bulldogs prepare for the season opener against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.