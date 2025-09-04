“Carson Beck had all the tools”: Mario Cristobal hypes ex-Georgia QB as perfect heir to No. 1 pick Cam Ward at Miami

  • home icon
By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 04, 2025 03:09 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 Notre Dame at Miami - Source: Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 Notre Dame at Miami - Source: Getty

Carson Beck took over as the Miami Hurricanes' starting quarterback this year. On Tuesday, on the Pat McAfee Show, coach Mario Cristobal talked about the quarterback as Cam Ward's replacement.

When asked about what makes Carson Beck special, Cristobal didn't hesitate in hyping up the quarterback.

"You know he was at Georgia when (Todd) Monken was over there, who's now with the Ravens" Cristobal said. "And, you know, Monken and our offensive coordinator, Shannon Dawson, they're really tight.
"Just discussing and watching Carson on tape, he had all the tools man," Cristobal added. "When he had good protection, he lit it up really well in 23 last when they got beat up a little bit, it wasn't maybe the same system. It just fit us, and the guy, he's a great human being. He's a legitimate dude. Like people love being around him. He gets after it, relentless worker, and he just fits."
Carson Beck spent five seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. Last year, he helped them to the SEC title while qualifying for the 12-team playoffs. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs lost to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal game. The quarterback recorded 3,485 yards and 28 TDs passing before joining the Hurricanes in January.

Beck made his debut for Mario Cristobal's team in their season opener against Notre Dame. He completed 20 of 31 passes attempted for 205 yards and two passing touchdowns as Miami secured a 27-24 victory over the Fighting Irish.

Carson Beck shares his thoughts after his first victory with Miami in the season opener against Notre Dame

Following the 27-24 victory, Carson Beck had an interview with ESPN's Molly McGrath.

Beck felt emotional after a successful debut for the Hurricanes in Week 1 at Hard Rock Stadium.

"Oh man, s**t. The past eight months have been so hard, and I'm just so blessed to be out here. To play again," Beck said. "Man, I love these guys. We played so hard. In the face of adversity, we got it done when we needed to. So thankful.
"Man everyone just loves to compete. It's a real family it's a real brotherhood. ... Oh my gosh I'm sorry. There are so many emotions. Just I am thankful for the guys around me. I'm grateful the work day-in and day-out, early mornings, late nights, doesn't matter. We come out here and execute when time matters."
Beck and his team next take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Sep. 6. It will be broadcast on ACCN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.

