Miami QB Carson Beck’s mom Tracy shares heartfelt reaction after son’s “emotional win” over Notre Dame

After transferring from Georgia and recovering from a torn UCL, quarterback Carson Beck made his first start for Miami on Sunday. He threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the Hurricanes' 27-24 win over No. 6-ranked Notre Dame.This was Beck's first game since the injury he suffered in the 2024 Southeastern Conference championship, and his first game in a Miami uniform. Seeing her son on the college football field after a long time, Tracy Beck couldn't help but share a heartfelt reaction on Instagram."This was an emotional win for sure!❤️❤️," she wrote.With this win, Miami broke an eight-game losing streak against top-10 teams. Carson Beck was a cornerstone in the team's foundation during the contest.He first connected with freshman Malachi Toney for a 28-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. For his second score, just before halftime, he threw a slightly high pass to CJ Daniels, who made a one-handed grab in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown.He was also part of the game-winning drive. With the game tied 24-24 and just over a minute left, Beck led Miami down the field to set up a 47-yard field goal by Carter Davis.Beck finished the game 17 of 28 passing. He was sacked once and didn't turn the ball over.Carson Beck wells up talking about the winCarson Beck, who missed spring practice while recovering from his shoulder injury, had originally planned to declare for the NFL draft before getting hurt. He made the decision to transfer, and return for one more year of college football. Sunday night's win couldn't have come at a better time for him.After the game, in an interview with ESPN's Molly McGrath, Beck welled up as he said:"Oh man, sh*t. The past eight months have been so hard. I'm just so blessed to be out here to have an opportunity to play again. I love these guys. I'm so proud of the way we played. We played so hard. In the face of adversity, we got it done when we needed to. I'm just so blessed and so thankful to have this opportunity to play the game I love."Next up, Beck and Miami will host BCU at home on Saturday.