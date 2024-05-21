Cass football: 4 reportedly killed, multiple children injured in 'awful' car wreck, claims insider

The Cass Colonels, a varsity football program based in White, Georgia, experienced a tragic event. Rusty Mansell, co-chairman of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame, posted on Twitter early Monday morning news of a devastating car crash that took place on Sunday.

Mansell reported that the car crash took place on Sunday night, claiming the lives of four individuals, with others sustaining injuries and currently battling for their lives. Cass High School Football coach Steve Gates confirmed the passing of Brandon Crawford on social media later in the day with the following comment:

"He was the kid that ran from the main building to the field house everyday for practice because he loved football. He was the kid who would slap his own helmet out of frustration because he stepped with the wrong foot during an OL drill as he just wanted to show Coach G he could do it right. He had a perfect discipline record in high school and left us with all A's in all of his classes including an AP class and two honors classes. Anyone in the coaching world knows what type of teammate i just described. I wish the world had more BCrawford's in it."

The multi-vehicle crash happened on I-75 in Bartow County just before Red Top Mountain Road heading southbound. Crawford was in the car with Dakari Mason, 43, and Erin Mason, 35, who both also died. Crawford was 15 years old at the time of his passing. Aimee Odom, 21, was in another car and was also killed in the crash.

What do we know about Cass Football?

The Cass Football program is one of the high school football programs in the state of Georgia. The team finished with a 7-6 record last season and was ranked the 64th-best team in the state of Georgia, according to MaxPreps.

Their schedule for the 2024 high school football season does not officially begin until August 9, when they travel to take on Dawson County. The city is located about 50 miles north of Atlanta.