“Catastrophic organizational decision”: Former Jets Scout rips Giants to shreds for showing interest in Shedeur Sanders

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly believes that the New York Giants drafting Shedeur Sanders would be a "catastrophic" decision for the organization.

Kelly, who previously served four years with the New York Jets as a college scout, took to X and responded to the news of the Giants potentially looking at Coach Prime's son. Kelly ripped into this potential move by the Giants on X.

“Catastrophic organizational decision”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Shedeur Sanders faces criticism ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

This isn't the first time Kelly has been critical of Sanders. The former scout has also called into question the level of competition the signal-caller faced during his playing days with the Colorado Buffaloes under head coach, Pro Football Hall of Famer, and father Deion Sanders.

Kelly has also highlighted Sanders' tendency to take sacks. While some would like to blame the Buffaloes' offensive line for this, Kelly has pointed out that Sanders has had an issue with taking excessive sacks since his playing days in the FCS behind a completely different offensive line.

Despite these criticisms, Sanders remains the top quarterback prospect on many analysts' boards. There has been rampant speculation about where Sanders will land on draft night. While some suggest he could go as soon as first overall to the Tennessee Titans, other mock drafts have had him going as late as sixth overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

There are plenty of quarterback-needy teams in the top 10 slots of the NFL Draft order, with any number of them eager to select either Sanders or Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

NBA: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

One thing that requires zero speculation, however, is how well the Colorado Buffaloes will be represented in the draft. Sanders, his brother Shilo, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter will all be available on draft night. All three of these young men were instrumental in helping Coach Prime revitalize the Buffaloes' college football program.

They will journey into the next step of their careers as they leave Colorado in the rear-view mirror, where Coach Prime will continue his duties as head coach of the program.

The 2025 NFL Draft will go down from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.