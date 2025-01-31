"He met pretty extensively with teams": CFB insider claims Shedeur Sanders made his move at East-west Shrine Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders decided to forego participating in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl practices and game. Despite this, he made his way to Arlington with an objective in mind: to meet up with NFL coaches and scouts and build relationships.

Despite not being a participant, Sanders' presence was felt at AT&T Stadium during the Shrine Bowl week. According to a report from PFF's Trevor Sikema, the Colorado quarterback met with several NFL teams "extensively" and made an impression on them ahead of the draft.

"Shedeur (Sanders) didn't do anything here on the practice fields," Sikema said. "But he was able to meet with all the teams. And specifically, we've been told that he met pretty extensively with the teams that are picking up at the very top of the draft.

"It's one of those things that they (the NFL teams) are doing much research as they possibly can because when you pick a guy in the first round or are considering doing that.... they spend a lot of time getting to know him. He (Shedeur) is very confident. Understands where he comes from. Understands that pressure, understands being a part of the Sanders family. So at least he embraces all of that the right way."

During his two-season stint with the Buffs, Shedeur Sanders tallied 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns. During the 2024 season, he helped the program to a 9-4 record and its first bowl appearance since 2020, where it lost to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. Sanders was also honored with the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his excellent performance as a signal-caller.

Shedeur Sanders reveals a few unknown facts about himself during 2025 Shrine Bowl

The Colorado QB was present for the all-star college game on Thursday evening to support his brother Shilo and other players at AT&T Stadium. He was interviewed by NFL Network's Jane Slater, who asked the signal-caller to share a few unknown facts about himself.

"I'm a really humble guy. I'm a really humble guy, I'm a team player," Shedeur said. "I just love football. I did everything I wanted to do and can do in life, just by how pops (Coach Prime) helped us grow up and everything.

"He instilled hard work in us, he knew at the end of the day, what's mine is mine what's your is yours ... He made us work for everything, and now I'm just thankful to be out here grinding, playing each and every week, each and every day, doing something I love."

The 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year will be making his way to the NFL scouting combine next month to prove his worth. Even if the Titans decide not to pick Shedeur Sanders first overall, experts still project him to be a top-three pick in April.

